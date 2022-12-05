Join PEOPLE at Disney's 'National Treasure' Escape Room Experience in L.A. for Two Days Only This Week!

The free event will celebrate the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisette Olivera and Justin Bartha

By
Published on December 5, 2022 12:57 PM
National Treasure: Edge of History Logos and Key Art

Los Angeles, get ready to join PEOPLE MAGAZINE on Dec. 10 and 11 to celebrate the release of the new Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History with a free pop-up escape game experience at The Escape Game Los Angeles.

Grab your friends and uncover ancient clues to discover the mysterious artifact. You'll work together to solve a series of puzzles and uncover a hidden treasure.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, begins when you select your date and time from those offered.

The rules: Admittance is on a first-come-first-served basis. Guests need to register for one time slot only; any additional reservations will be canceled. Due to capacity, each group is limited to five guests. In order to allow as many people as possible to experience the fun, your group may be joined by another group if there are fewer than five people in it.

Even if you can't make it to this extraordinary event, experience the thrills from the comfort of your living room when the action-adventure mystery comes to Disney+ Dec. 14 with a double-episode premiere. Starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, the cast includes Lisette Olivera as Jess and Jake Austin Walker as Liam. Justin Bartha, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, and Lyndon Smith are also featured. The ten-episode series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

"I was a huge fan of the National Treasure movies," Zeta-Jones says of the 2004 original and 2007 National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which stars Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger.

Now she's part of the Disney+ series.

"I play Billie Pierce," Zeta-Jones says. "She's a black-market antiquities dealer. She plays a cat-and-mouse game with Jess, and she's figuring it out as we're figuring it out."

She adds, "It hasn't lost that National Treasure vibe."

NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY - "Episode 104” (Disney/Brian Roedel)
Brian Roedel/instagram

The series begins when an enigmatic stranger gives Jess (Olivera) a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. She has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. Viewers will find out if Jess can outsmart Zeta Jones' black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history's greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family's past.

Fans got a first look at the trailer during Comic-Con in July, and now the wait is almost over for the full series.

Catch National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+ beginning Dec. 14.

