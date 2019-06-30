Maisie Williams Celebrates Sophie Turner's 'White Party' as Bride Calls Her a 'Great Friend'

Image zoom (L-R) Reuben Selby and Maisie Williams Maisie Williams/Instagram

The maid of honor is in the building!

One day after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married for the second time, Maisie Williams shared a sweet snap from the rehearsal dinner on Friday, where all the guests wore white while the happy couple donned bright red outfits.

In the image, the Game of Thrones star, 22, had on a knee-length white blazer dress, which she paired with some black boots.

Standing by her side was boyfriend Reuben Selby, who wore a white jacket with similar tailoring as well as a white shirt, white pants and black boots. Taking their color-coordinated look to the next level, both Williams and Selby were rocking a similar shade of pink hair.

“White party for the bride and groom,” Williams captioned the snap, adding a festive party hat emoji.

Williams and Turner, 23, are longtime pals, growing up together in the public eye while playing sisters Sansa and Arya Stark on Game of Thrones.

Not only do the pair have matching tattoos commemorating the date they were both cast on the show, but Williams was one of Turner’s two maids of honor for the big day.

Turner recently opened up about the pair’s enduring bond in the July edition of Psychologies Magazine.

“Maisie has been the most wonderful friend to me over the years. We grew up together on Game of Thrones and we have shared so many things and talked about everything,” she shared. “We both leaned on each other during those times when we felt out of place and a little lost. It’s been so good to have such a great friend like her around and we are still very close.”

While Turner has many friends, her relationship with Williams is very unique.

“My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before,” Turner recently told Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain in a video from Vogue Paris, adding to Glamour UK, “Maisie is definitely my protector and I’m hers, too. I know if anything happened — especially if it was on Game of Thrones, which it never, ever would — she’d go crazy and protect me. Maisie is my strong home.”

Williams has shared similar sentiments, telling Glamour UK that Turner has “really helped” her over the years.

“Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend,” she shared. “I can’t tell you the amount of times Sophie said, ‘Go to therapy,’ before I actually did. She really helped me through some messy breakups and some friend breakups. Whenever I’m like, ‘I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,’ Sophie is my point of call.”