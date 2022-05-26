Maisie Williams Confirms 'Everyone' from Game of Thrones Is in a Group Chat

Maisie Williams attends a private dinner which she hosted at Gymkhana London to celebrate the launch of new company film production company 'Rapt' on August 2, 2021 in London, England

Maisie Williams attends a private dinner which she hosted at Gymkhana London to celebrate the launch of new company film production company 'Rapt' on August 2, 2021 in London, England

Game of Thrones isn't really over for its stars.

HBO's iconic cast is still in touch, according to Maisie Williams. The actress, who played Arya Stark on the series from 2011 to 2019, said the cast still has an active group chat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Variety asked Williams, 25, was asked which GoT costars she still talks to since the series' final, controversial season aired in 2019, she replied, "Everyone. We're all on a group chat, which is lovely."

She continued, "Everyone's doing really well. And I think that it's nice to keep up with people enjoying their lives, which had been dominated by the show for so long."

"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 NY Premiere Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Rose Leslie at the final Game of Thrones premiere in New York. | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Next up, Williams is stepping into the punk role of Jordan (Pamela Rooke) for FX's upcoming series Pistol, about the U.K. punk band the Sex Pistols.

Her Game of Thrones costars have jumped into other projects, too. Fictional sister Sophie Turner is currently in HBO's dramatized version of The Staircase. Kit Harington spent time on stage in National Theater Live: Henry V. And Emilia Clarke has two films in the works.

Even though their Game of Thrones roles are in the rearview, the fictional saga is about to return in a new form.

Williams confirmed she will be tuning into the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon when it debuts in August — not least of which because her friend Olivia Cooke is in it.

"It's been really interesting just chatting to her about the experience," Williams said. "I think it's actually a lot more pressure. All of the hung-over concerns of our show are now just being piled onto this new cast of people who had nothing to do with it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her interest in the series is much deeper than just supporting a friend, she added. "I want to be as supportive as possible to her as an actress, but also, I'm just really curious," Williams said.