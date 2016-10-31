Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Dress as Girl Scout 'Hash Brownies' for Halloween — See Their Twinning Pic!

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner decided to twin as Girl Scout Brownies for Halloween — but with a dash of green.

The Game of Thrones costars, who are BFFs off-camera, decided to put an adult spin on their childhood costume for the Oct. 31 holiday. Instead of dressing up as traditional Brownies complete with a brown vest and sash, the duo opted to be “hash” (a.k.a. marijuana) Brownies on Monday.

“Everyone loves a hash brownie,” Williams, 19, captioned an Instagram photo of her and Turner, 20.

In the social media pic, Williams — who is sucking on a lollipop — and Turner are twinning in brown and yellow “Brownies” T-shirts, hair bows and sashes that have multiple marijuana leaf stickers on them.

“Nortiness ensues,” Turner captioned the same photo that she posted on her Instagram account.

This isn’t the first time that Williams — who plays Arya Stark on the HBO drama series – and Turner — who plays Sansa Stark — have twinned off the screen. In September, Turner revealed at the Emmy Awards that she and Williams got branded with matching peach “07.08.09” tattoos.

“We’ve always kind of said we wanted matching tattoos,” Turner, told E! News, and joked, “It’s still a bit crusty.”

“With Thrones, we were always planning since season one, if we make it all the way through we can get like a matching wolf or something,” Turner said. “We don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like let’s get these ones before somebody kills us or something.”