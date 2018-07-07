Maisie Williams Says Goodbye to Game of Thrones: 'Here's to the Adventures to Come'

Maisie Williams has bid farewell to Westeros.

The Game of Thrones star, 21, posted an emotional message to Instagram on Saturday, after wrapping up her final day of filming on the Emmy-winning HBO series.

True to author George R. R. Martin’s style, Williams’ commemorated her time as the fiercely independent Arya Stark with a little of the show’s famous bloodshed.

“Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones,” the actress wrote, captioning a photo of her white sneakers covered in a splattering of stage blood. “What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come.”

She added the hashtags “#immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep.”

Also in the hashtags? A declaration from Williams that she was the “#lastwomanstanding”— something she followed up with, “#barely.”

Of course, Game of Thrones superfans speculated in the comments of Williams’ post whether that means she’s the only female character to survive at the show’s end, but the hashtag is likely more in reference to Williams being one of the final actresses to wrap filming.

Two weeks ago, Emilia Clarke — who plays Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons — also posted her own goodbye to the hit series while visiting Ireland, Game of Thrones‘ most prominent filming location.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” she wrote, in the caption to a smiling selfie. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #💔#lastseasonitis.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kit Harington Marries Rose Leslie in Romantic Scotland Ceremony



Meanwhile, Kit Harington has other plans when it comes to celebrating his final day of filming.

After playing Jon Snow across eight seasons, the newly-married actor says he hopes to cut his signature long hair after filming wraps.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly in June.

How short will he go? “Short-short,” Harington said. “The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019.