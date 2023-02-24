Maisie Williams Announces Split from Reuben Selby After 5 Years: ‘End of an Era’

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby have ended their relationship.

Announcing the breakup news on her Instagram Story Thursday, the Game of Thrones alum shared a selfie of the couple with a red overlay. She then noted that it was "the end of an era" alongside a broken heart emoji.

"@reubenselby_ and I decided to end our relationship," Williams, 25, continued. "Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers ... and it will continue to do so."

"This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put out brains together," she added.

Concluding the statement, Williams requested "no further questions" for the time being and added that they "must protect our children" (a reference to her dog).

Maisie Williams/Instagram

Selby shared Williams' post to his Instagram Story alongside a red heart emoji. Also posting a photo of the pair in cohesive Christian Dior outfits in a separate Story, he added: "Please don't be said for us - just appreciate the fits."

Williams and Selby largely kept their love life private throughout their time together. But the former couple publicized their relationship in March 2019, with Selby sharing a selfie of the pair on Instagram.

"🍏 of my 👁," he captioned the shot.

Later that year, Williams attended the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in a custom JW Anderson design that Selby helped create.

"I've always wanted the perfect custom red carpet dress — something that I feel really confident and comfortable in," Williams, who was a nominee that year, said in a statement shared with Harper's Bazaar. "I asked Ruben if he would design something with me in mind; my height, my shape, my likes and insecurities. I love collaborating on the dresses I wear, I wish I could do it more. Being five feet tall it is almost impossible to wear something straight off the hanger."

Williams later wore another one of the Contact Agency founder's designs to the 2021 Met Gala. The following month, the actress attended Selby's London Fashion Week show.

And while Williams referred to Selby as "the kindest soul" in a heartfelt birthday tribute last May, that was the last time he appeared in a photo on her Instagram grid.