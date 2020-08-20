Maisie Williams Says She 'Couldn't Be Happier' with Game of Thrones' Ending: 'I Was Thrilled'

The actress also said it's "so nice" no longer having to worry about show spoilers and "things I just couldn't talk about"

Maisie Williams is opening up about why she "couldn't be happier" with how Game of Thrones ended.

Appearing virtually on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Williams, 23, talked to host Jimmy Fallon about her thoughts on the ending of the ever-popular HBO series and what happened to her character, Arya Stark.

"We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life," Williams said. "I couldn't be happier with it, honestly."

Fallon, 45, also asked Williams what it is like now that she no longer has to worry about spoilers after starring on the show for 10 years.

"It is so nice," Williams exclaimed. "I used to walk down the street and every single person that would recognize me, the only thing they'd ever want to know is like, 'Tell me what happens in the next season' like 'Did Jon Snow really die? Are you going to be blind forever?' All of these things I just couldn't talk about."

Not everyone was a fan of the series' eighth final season, which aired last year to mixed reviews from fans, though it broke the record for most Emmy nominations in a single year.

The May 2019 series finale, in particular, faced some of the harshest backlash, prompting viewers to launch a petition calling for the final season to be remade with different writers. The petition, launched on Change.org, has racked up over 1.8 million signatures.

Charles Dance, who portrayed Tywin Lannister on the show, rivaled Williams' view of the finale and said he wasn't totally satisfied with the epic saga's conclusion.

In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Dance — whose character famously met his end in the season 4 finale, while he was on the toilet — said while he hadn't heard of the petition, he would support it by signing.

"I mean, I saw it. I continue[d] to watch the whole series even after I'd been killed off in the lavatory," Dance said with a laugh. "Because I just thought it's a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people! I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I'm afraid I am in the latter camp."

Willams previously portrayed her character on the series throughout its eight-season run, becoming an instant fan favorite for Arya's feisty and headstrong persona.

Later in their conversation, Fallon also asked Williams if she knew what was happening the entire time behind the scenes of the show or if different endings were filmed.

"We just had one script the entire time," Williams explained. "But in terms of like, finding out the story, I was actually at a costume fitting before we had received the scripts for the final season and I was looking on the wall, because they had the breakdown of every scene, like one sentence of what was going on, and I was looking at episode three because it was called, The Long Night and I'm like 'Ooh, that sounds like a battle.'"

She continued: "I'm looking through [the script] and it says 'Arya is with B' and then 'Arya is with the hound and then with Mel,' all these like kind of code names. And then I got to a scene and it says 'Arya kills NK' and I'm like 'Who is NK?' Like I had no idea which character that is."