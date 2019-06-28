Game of Thrones Reunion! Maisie Williams Arrives at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Wedding Château

The Stark sisters are back together!

PEOPLE can confirm that on Friday, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams arrived at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas kicked off their wedding festivities on Thursday.

Williams, 22, and Turner, 23, have been longtime BFFs since their days on the HBO hit series, growing up together in the public eye while playing the respective roles of Sansa and Arya Stark.

Not only do the pair have matching tattoos commemorating the date they were both cast on the show, but Williams is even set to be one of two of Turner’s maids of honor for the big day.

“My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before,” Turner recently told Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain in a video from Vogue Paris, adding to Glamour UK, “Maisie is definitely my protector and I’m hers, too. I know if anything happened — especially if it was on Game of Thrones, which it never, ever would — she’d go crazy and protect me. Maisie is my strong home.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Williams.

“Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend,” she told Glamour UK. “I can’t tell you the amount of times Sophie said, ‘Go to therapy,’ before I actually did. She really helped me through some messy breakups and some friend breakups. Whenever I’m like, ‘I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,’ Sophie is my point of call.”

Turner and Jonas, 29, wed in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards in May. (Footage of that ceremony, which was complete with an Elvis impersonator, was revealed by Diplo.)

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they intend on throwing a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

For the past week, the couple has been in France, exploring Paris as they prepare for their nuptials. Last Thursday, the newlyweds were spotted outside the Hôtel Costes after dinner with friends. Days later, the two posted the same sweet selfie of themselves about to share a kiss on a bridge over the Seine River, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

On Thursday, they arrived at the Château de Tourreau, their apparent wedding venue. According to Trip Advisor, the property is one of the most exquisite private estates in Provence, and is available for booking at approx. $4,656 a night. It stretches across 17 acres of land, filled with wide gardens, orchards, streams, and a 25 x 10 meter mirror pool. The home can sleep 29 guests, with 16 bathrooms and 16 bedrooms.

Their guests have been seen gathering there as well, including the groom’s brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, plus their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.