The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actress also opened up to PEOPLE about her "girl crush" on franchise star Lucy Hale

Maia Reficco on Her Rise from Pretty Little Liars Fan to Show's First Latina Star: 'A Dream Come True'

Maia Reficco is overjoyed to become one of the new Liars!

Ahead of the premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the 22-year-old actress opened up to PEOPLE about her experience filming the new series.

In addition to playing the character Noa, Reficco was also thrilled to make history as the first Latina cast member to play a leading role since the show launched in 2010.

"Honestly, as a Latina and as a first Latina Liar ever, I think for me, my biggest priority was to represent my people and the stories that we're telling in the most accurate, responsible and respectful way I could," she shared. "I think that, for sure, was my biggest, I don't know if I want to say challenge, but priority when it comes to interpreting Noa."

"It was such a dream come true," she added. "I still am pinching myself, I'm still wanting to cry every two seconds."

In the new spinoff, Reficco portrays a character named Noa, whom she described as an athlete.

"She's cut," Reficco explained. "When we finally meet her, she's fresh out of duty. So she's going through a lot of change. She's going through a lot of turmoil and she's kind of finding herself amidst all of this chaos that's happening in her life."

Noting that her character is also loyal, straightforward, and funny, Reficco added, "And as the season progresses, you will get to see why and how she truly is behind that facade of toughness that she presents to people, and what that vulnerability really is."

The Original Sins — created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon — is set to debut on HBO Max on Thursday. The new version of the beloved series follows the stories of a group of teen girls from the blue-collar town of Millwood who found themselves tormented by an unknown assailant called A.

The girls starring as the new generation of Liars — including Reficco, Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, and Malia Pyles — were made to pay for the sins committed by their parents over two decades ago.

While speaking to PEOPLE during the red carpet event, Reficco also revealed how she has been the "biggest fan of the show" since it premiered on Freeform 12 years ago.

"I literally had so much of their photos up my walls," she explained. "I had two of the characters' names on my bed, written with nail polish that is still there to this day. I was a huge fan of the show."

She was a particular devotee of Lucy Hale, who played Aria Montgomery on PLL for seven seasons. "Lucy Hale was the love of my life. She was my girl crush. Literally, the reason why I realized I like girls. I was obsessed with Lucy," she said.

As for the inspiration she drew to portray her character on the show, Reficco said Noa was influenced by "many powerful women" and "powerful characters" in the media as of late.

"Whether it's Euphoria or it's someone as brilliant as Zendaya or a show like White Lotus with Sydney [Sweeney], I think there are so many different things to pull from so many marvelous, young women that are right now in Hollywood," she explained. "That is so exciting. And it's just inspiring to get to watch."