Maia Mitchell on Her 'Heartbreaking Decision' to Leave Good Trouble and Teary Final Days on Set

After playing Callie Adams Foster since 2013 on both The Fosters and Good Trouble, Maia Mitchell has decided to step away and move home to Australia to be closer to family

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday night's episode of Good Trouble.

The Coterie will never be the same.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wednesday night's episode of Good Trouble on Freeform — the second episode of season 4, to be precise — saw Callie leaving the communal living space in Los Angeles and jetting off to Washington, D.C. to pursue her dream job with the ACLU.

It also marked the final episode for Maia Mitchell, who has portrayed the smart and passionate Callie Adams Foster since The Fosters debuted in 2013. She and Cierra Ramirez, who plays Mariana Adams Foster, launched the spinoff, Good Trouble, in January 2019.

Since wrapping up her last scenes, Mitchell, 28, has moved home to Australia.

"The pandemic was really hard for me," she explains to PEOPLE of her departure from the hit series, of which she is an executive producer. "I know I'm so privileged and I was so lucky to be able to work, but it also meant that I was separated from my family for 18 months. And there was something about not being able to see them if something happened, just the knowledge that you couldn't get on a plane and see each other, was really hard. I just had to be with them."

"Australia's always felt like home to me and I always had wanted to move back eventually," Mitchell adds. "Obviously, it was such a heartbreaking decision to make because I found community on that show. They've been my family in America. It's kept me going through my homesickness. It was a really, really tough decision. I sat with it for a really long time trying to talk myself out of it. But I had to be closer to my family."

Below, Mitchell describes her tearful last days on set, how she feels about Callie winding up in D.C. with Jamie (Beau Mirchoff, who also leaves the series in this episode) and how her friends and family are coping with the devastating floods in her hometown (and how you can help).

Good Trouble Credit: FREEFORM

PEOPLE: After covering The Fosters and now Good Trouble since the beginning, I'm not sure I'll get through this interview without some tears.

MAIA MITCHELL: I know. Are we going to be able to do it? Are we going to be okay? My mom and I watched the episode together about a month ago and we were just sobbing. I don't think I've wept that hard and I knew what was going to happen. It's Cierra with that little doll on that bed at the end: I just lost it.

They took such good care with the writing, and I'm really proud of the episode we made, but it makes me cry. I probably won't watch it again. It's too traumatic because there are so many parallels. As we're shooting this episode, I'm trying to keep it together because Callie's not supposed to cry until the speech, and everyone else around me is just bawling their eyes out all week, Cierra especially. She simply does not run out of tears. I couldn't even look at her. I was like, "You just have to go away." It was really brutal.

I feel like [show creator and executive producer] Joanna Johnson just knew how to get me and Cierra because the writing was so parallel with how we were feeling. I was terrified to step away from something that's been so consistent in my life, and to go off and out into the world. All of those lines of dialogue were conversations that I was having with Joanna and with Cierra. So those were 100 percent real tears.

Good Trouble Credit: FREEFORM

What was it like telling Cierra that you were stepping away?

She completely understood. She'd seen how tough it was on me. My mom was in America when the pandemic hit and we were shut down. And I remember putting her on a plane the next day, and people were in masks suddenly, and I just knew, something in me just knew that I wasn't going to see her for a really long time. So she was like, "Girl, go home. Enough is enough. Be with your family." I've had only support and love from everyone.

Who had the most surprising reaction?

Probably my mother! I think everyone on set had seen how tough it was for me, so I don't think people were very surprised. I think maybe they were expecting it. I was in a bit of a state. But yes, my mother. She was very excited.

How important was it to have the moms (Sherri Saum and Teri Polo) and Jude (Hayden Byerly) there for your last episode?

The moms established us and The Fosters, and they're at the heart of all the lessons that the two girls are learning and their journey. The moms were the ones who have pushed them in their directions, so it's such a beautiful, full-circle moment. And Jude, oh my gosh. Sitting on that, the pool edge — I'm so glad they were all there for it. And also just for me personally, to have like Mama Teri there, it was just. I mean, that speech that I had to do when I was looking out at all of them was so brutal. And it was directly following an actual speech that I did standing on those steps saying basically the same thing to our crew and our cast. So it was wonderful to have them. It meant a lot. I think they knew that I would need the emotional support.

What was your last day like?

My last day was the scene outside of The Palace hopping in the cab, driving away, waving to Cierra goodbye. She was just bawling her eyes out the whole time. And then shortly after that was the scene with Malika on The Palace steps, which was kind of beautiful, and Constance Zimmer, who directed the episode so beautifully, she had actually gifted me a moonstone as well. So I've got my two little moonstones.

Good Trouble Credit: FREEFORM

Did you always see Jamie as endgame for Callie?

Yeah. I love them in D.C. together now that they've had their time apart and they've learned the lessons they've needed to learn. And I feel like they've almost met in the middle, like that conversation that they have at the bar in episode 1 of the season where he's talking about how he's understood that sometimes you have to prioritize your morals, and she's saying, "Well, I understand that, but I've learned that sometimes it's not always that black and white." You really see an understanding of this push and pull they've had for so long, for three seasons and on The Fosters. So I do, I love them together. I was very excited to see him pop into the plane.

So what's next for you?

I'm auditioning a lot. There are a couple of projects in the works that may happen this summer. But honestly, right now I'm just really enjoying the break. I'm at home. I've bought a property out in the middle of nowhere, so I'm just out on my farm, hanging out solo, and I'm really loving the space. And now, with what's happening with my town, it's going to be a big community effort that obviously I'll be getting into.

I saw your post about the devastating floods in New South Wales. Is everyone in your life OK?

Everyone I know and love is safe. It's insane that the death toll isn't worse than what it is. Just, it was up to the community. People in boats were just getting in their boats and rallying and coming down to Lismore and literally saving people's lives. Our community is amazing. But it's quite traumatic. A lot of people almost lost their lives and now they're homeless and need support. (For more information and to help, visit FloodHelpNR.com.au.)

Following the episode's conclusion, Mitchell posted the following message to fans: