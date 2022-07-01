"Your love & support helped get us over the finish line," star Jay Hernandez told fans on Twitter, adding, "Time to dust off the Aloha shirt!"

NBC Picks Up Magnum P.I. for Two More Seasons After CBS Cancellation: 'We Did It!'

It's aloha and aloha again for Magnum P.I., which has said goodbye to its four-season run on CBS and hello to two upcoming seasons on NBC.

CBS announced in May that said it was canceling the Hawaii-set crime-solving reboot, which premiered in 2018 and casting Jay Hernandez in the title role played by Tom Selleck for eight seasons (also on CBS) from December 1980 to May 1988.

As first reported by Deadline, the modern Magnum will now air for 20 new episodes on NBC.

Hernandez, 44, was quick to thank the many fans who were in support of the show staying on the air.

"It was a bit circuitous but we did it!" he tweeted. "Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt!"

Former costar Martin Martinez, who played Cade Jensen for eight episodes on the most recent season, also tweeted about the happy news.

"In such high spirits right now!!" he wrote. "I would be so thrilled to come back, but regardless-Big congrats to my cast mates and everyone involved in making the show happen. This doesn't always happen but it DID! Can't wait…"

NBC also shared the news on Twitter with a clip of Hernandez and the message, "Welcome to the ohana. 🙌 #MagnumPI is officially coming to NBC! #MagnumPISaved"

Hernandez spoke earlier this year about re-envisioning the role of Thomas Magnum after Selleck's beloved run.

"It's funny," he told Parade, "I grew up with the show. I watched it as a kid. I loved it. It's interesting that somebody Latin American, a Hispanic guy, Mexican American, who grew up in Los Angeles, sort of layered into this character. Obviously, it's different from the original iconic character played by Tom."

He added, "But I think there is some level of importance to it in terms of it being a counterbalance to some of the negative narratives that are out there regarding the Latin American community."

He continued, "I think it's cool that kids around this country and around the world have a slightly different version of what a hero can be. So, for me, stepping back and looking at it from that perspective, I think that is pretty important."

