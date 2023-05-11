Maggie Sajak Calls Hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' an 'Honor' as Vanna White Admits She Left Her 'Comfort Zone'

White was a contestant on Wednesday night's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode as Pat Sajak's daughter stepped in to host

By
Published on May 11, 2023 11:34 AM
Maggie Sajak Shares ‘Honor’ of Hosting Wheel of Fortune as Vanna Steps Out of Her ‘Comfort Zone’
Photo: Maggie Sajak/Instagram

Maggie Sajak has officially completed her first Wheel of Fortune hosting appearance!

Host Pat Sajak's daughter stood in for longtime co-host Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday. And all the while, White tried her hand at the legendary word game.

In an Instagram post shared after her big debut, Maggie, 28, said it was an "honor" filling in for White, 66.

"It was an HONOR filling in for you tonight @officialvannawhite!" she captioned a photo of the duo smiling from ear to ear. "And congrats on raising $30,000 for @stjude!🧡"

MAGGIE SAJAK, PAT SAJAK
Christopher Willard/ABC

White responded to Maggie's post with words of encouragement. "You did a great job Maggie!" the TV vet wrote.

This wasn't Maggie's first rodeo with Wheel of Fortune. She's served as the popular game show's social correspondent since 2021. She even appeared as a "special letter toucher" in 2020 while her dad Pat, 76, was dealing with a health issue off-screen.

Maggie has been on the Wheel of Fortune set since she was a child, making her debut in 1996.

MAGGIE SAJAK
Christopher Willard/ABC

White, on the other hand, documented her perspective from the contestant's seat on her own Instagram feed.

"I think we're all out of our comfort zone," she captioned a photo of herself alongside her competitors, Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings."But no matter what our charities will win!"

White has been co-hosting Wheel of Fortune with Pat for several decades. Last year, she opened up to PEOPLE about the pair's eventual exit — and how she had "no idea" if the show would go on without them.

"I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" she previously said. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights (check local listings).

