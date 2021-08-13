'Shy' Maggie Q Says She Has 'Never Really Dated': 'I Never Really Get Asked Out'

Maggie Q's dating life is much more low-key than one might expect.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at her appearance on Monday's episode of Tamron Hall, the actress and eco-enthusiast, 42, admits to previously having a "very silly" rule about only dating people who are vegan.

"You can't expect people to be where you're at when you meet them," Q, who stars in the upcoming action thriller The Protégé, tells host Tamron Hall. "So you need to meet them and give it time, allow people the time to know you and your ethics and come on board if they feel like it."

"I used to be a person who, like, forced my beliefs on people and you had to live the way that I did," she continues. "And I found a gentler approach actually works better."

Asked what would happen if she were to be taken to a burger spot on a first date, Q says: "Well these days, luckily, every burger joint's got an option. You know, 20 years ago, that was not the case. Twenty years ago, you're hailing a cab and you're going home."

"You know what's so funny about you saying, like, 'You get taken out on a date'? I never really dated," the actress continues. "I'm so bad at [that]. I'm really shy when it comes to that kind of stuff. I never really get asked out on dates and go on a date. I just don't do it."

To that, Hall jokes, "I'd like you to come in studio and read all of the date requests that are going to come in after you just said that!"

Q was previously engaged to Dylan McDermott, 59. The Stalker costars met in 2014 and got engaged in 2015, but ultimately called it quits four years later.

The Designated Survivor alum — who has also previously been linked to Justin Long, Brett Ratner and Daniel Wu — has not publicly dated since McDermott.