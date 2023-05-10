'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Answers from Chris About Living Together — but He'd Rather 'Just Focus' on Decision Day

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Married at First Sight, Nicole tells her husband Chris that she doesn’t like "things looming" when it comes to making choices ahead of Decision Day

Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on May 10, 2023 10:00 AM

Nicole Lilienthal is ready to move in with her husband Christopher "Chris" Thielk on Married at First Sight — but he wants to wait until Decision Day to make any big changes.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Nicole and Chris discuss their next chapter.

"I think the biggest thing for me is just making sure that our communication stays consistent," Chris tells his wife. "You don't want it to get to a point where we're distant, so if we went months without living with each other, you can potentially go backwards in a relationship, not be as close."

Lifetime

She insists would like to move in with Chris but questions why they haven't made a plan to do so, sharing, "I want us to live together. There's no secret to that so if we can't make that decision yet, is it because we don't feel like we're ready to live together?"

"If we're not ready to live together, is it because we don't feel competent in our relationship?" she asks. "So I think I'm just getting very much in my head. But, it is very important to me that we figure out the living situation. I don't like things looming. I don't like 'let's wait and see.'"

Despite Nicole's comments, Chris wants to wait until after Decision Day to make a new living arrangements.

"It's a huge commitment to live with each other and we kind of have to address things one at a time and right now, what's in front of us is Decision Day, so I think we need to just focus on that," he says. "And then once that's done, we'll focus on the rest."

Christopher and Nicole Married at First Sight
Haley Maria Smith Photography

Nicole responds to her husband's concerns by sharing how she is uncertain about what the future holds for the pair.

"I want to make sure I'm not falling into this happy bubble and just making a decision because everything's great now," she says.

"The last thing I would want is to commit to you and then a few months down the line have my feelings change, not because of anything you're doing, but maybe because I'm just making a decision based on how I feel today," she adds. "So please know whatever happens on Decision Day, I love you, that will never change, but I need to make sure this is the right decision for me and for us."

Lifetime

Chris and Nicole first appeared on MAFS during the show's season 16 premiere — and fans have seen the two struggle to find common ground ever since.

In an episode last month, the pair discussed their differing opinions on how and when they should say "I love you" to each other.

By the end of season 16, fans will learn whether or not Chris and Nicole can overcome their differences to remain a married couple — or if they'll choose to split on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

