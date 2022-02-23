"Tell me one other wife that would deal with this s--- ," Lindsey Georgoulis says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Married at First Sight

MAFS' Lindsey Georgoulis Doesn't Think Husband Mark Maher Is 'Good' for Her: 'I Don't Need You'

Lindsey Georgoulis is having doubts about her relationship with her husband Mark Maher.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Lindsey, 34, voices her frustrations with her husband after the two have a disagreement while out with the other couples. While speaking to a producer in the women's bathroom, Lindsay does not hold back about feelings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tell me one other wife that would deal with this s--- and that would be okay with supporting you through this s---," says Lindsey.

Meanwhile, Mark has a separate conversation with castmate Chris Collette about his own frustrations, weighing both the pros and cons of their marriage. He says that while Lindsay has done "a great job at trying to be very nurturing" toward him, he recognizes they "have very different personalities."

Mark and Chris, 35, then overhear Lindsey shouting from afar. "I hazmatted [sic] suit on your f------ infested apartment because you don't have your s--- together," she says.

Married at First Sight Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher Credit: Lifetime

Lindsey then complains about the pair's physical intimacy, saying making her climax is "the least" he could do at this point.

"For real, I'm like, all I need is an orgasm," she continues. "He was like, 'I want to pull it back. I'm not emotional right now.' And I was like, 'Why? Because you've got small balls?' "

Married at First Sight Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher Credit: Lifetime

The producer suggests that there's still value in the pair's relationship, though Lindsey begs to differ.

"I don't see him right now as good. I can't see it right now," Lindsey says. "I said to him, I'm like, 'You've literally pushed me so far off.' I'm like, 'F--- you, dude. Have fun living in your roach-infested apartment with your f------ income. I'm going to go back into South Boston with my good life and have fun.'"

Adds Lindsey, "I don't need you. Where are you going back? Your mama's?"

Lindsey and Mark are one of five couples featured on season 14 of Married at First Sight. While Lindsey aspires to have a relationship resembling her grandparents' 70-year bond, Mark has been seeking a wife for years with no such luck.

Since tying the knot, the couple endured issues when Mark pulled back from Lindsey after consummating their marriage.