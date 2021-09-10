MAFS' Clara Berghaus Celebrates Signing Her Divorce Papers After Ryan Oubre Split

Married at First Sight star Clara Berghaus can officially begin to move on after her split from Ryan Oubre.

Berghaus, 27, posted a TikTok on Wednesday featuring a countdown to the day she was set to sign her divorce papers, officially ending her marriage to Oubre.

Starting with 27 days out, she lip-synched the lyrics to the "Celebrate the Good Times" mashup track as she documented herself in the days leading up to the big day.

As the video reached "1 hour til papers signed," she showed herself walking to her car with her keys in hand. She followed that moment by showing herself holding a pen, writing across the clip: "20 minutes til papers signed."

At the video's end, Berghaus celebrated by sipping on a cocktail.

"Onto the next chapter 😛," she captioned the TikTok.

Berghaus and Oubre, 29, met and married each other during season 12 of Married at First Sight. While they were one of the three couples that remained together at the season's conclusion, they announced their split just two months after the show's reunion aired.

"After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it's better to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE in July.

"It's not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly," their statement continued. "Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other."

Last month, Berghaus revealed on Instagram that she was reading author Daniel Chidiac's book, The Modern Break-Up. She recommended the book to "anyone looking to change how they look at relationships."

married at first sight new contestants Clara and Ryan | Credit: LaJoy Photography

"Few times are better for growth and self-reflection than when you're going through a breakup, something so many of us are all too familiar with. This book provided so many great insights into how I handle relationships and what I'm looking for in the future," she captioned a photo of herself reading the book.

"Every breakup I go through teaches me more about myself and I'm finally at a point in my life where I'm able to learn from my mistakes and recognize what I truly do and don't want," she continued. "I saw so much of myself in the main character, Amelia, and really enjoyed watching her grow and discover more about herself. Healing is a journey and closure isn't something that comes overnight, but it's so important to remember that one breakup will not define who you as a person."