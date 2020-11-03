Mady Gosselin Shares Photo of Her Halloween Costume with College 'Roomies'

Halloween may have looked different for many this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't prevent Mady Gosselin from safely celebrating.

For the Oct. 31 holiday, the 19-year-old daughter of exes Kate and Jon Gosselin dressed up with her college roommates for a fun evening spent at home.

In a photo posted Monday on Instagram, the sophomore posed alongside her "roomies" in their costumes in what looks to be a dorm room.

"Did you and your roomies dress up just to stay home or are you (not) normal?" she captioned the snap.

Mady, who wore a long, strapless black dress, was flanked by her two friends, who appeared to have dressed up as a cat and a Queen of Hearts.

Last week, the former TLC star gave her followers a glimpse inside her dorm room. "Rare aesthetic: messy sophomore dorm room in a city that rarely sees the sun," she captioned two mirror photos of herself inside the bedroom.

One year prior, Mady shared a throwback photo on Instagram from the day she moved into college. In the image, she cuddled with a dog as she sat in the back of a van beside boxes and hangers of clothes.

"A little college move-in throwback :)" she wrote.

"It is the biggest mixed bag of emotions and stress I have ever faced," Kate, 45, said of twins Mady and Cara, who were 6 when Jon & Kate Plus 8 began in 2007.

"Mady and Cara really steered the ship in terms of applying to colleges; they knew what they wanted, and I trusted them," she continued. "That same feeling is going to have to carry me through my fears now when I think about them going off on their own, fending for themselves, being alone for the first time."

Image zoom Mady Gosselin | Credit: Mady Gosselin/Instagram

One thing that also contributed to her mixed emotions was the fact that her girls would be going to different schools for the first time.