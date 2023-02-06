Mady Gosselin Defends Her Family Against 'Extremely Harmful' Online Bullying: 'Choose to Be Kind'

"The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business," Mady Gosselin shared

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 03:59 PM
mady gosselin
Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Mady Gosselin is speaking out about the impact of online bullying on her family.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old daughter of exes Kate and Jon Gosselin asked fans to respect the privacy of her family, including her twin sister Cara and 18-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden.

"This is the singular time I'm going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," she said in a TikTok video. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business."

"As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else's business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don't want it to be your business," she added.

Mady noted that appearing on Kate Plus 8, formerly Jon & Kate Plus 8, from 2007 to 2017 should not dictate her and her siblings' futures.

"Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she noted.

"There seems to be a public consensus that if you're in the public eye, your entire life belongs to the public and that is in no way true," she continued. "Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you've seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they're driven students, they're working hard, they're funny, they're stylish."

mady gosselin
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Mady concluded her message by asking fans to respect her boundaries when it comes to social media.

"As upsetting as it is to hear this, you are not entitled to that information about their lives or about my life," she said. "What I share on social media is my choice and you are not entitled to anything more than that. I'm sorry if that's hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family and if you can't respect it, then unfollow me or I'll block you."

"The internet shouldn't be just a free-for-all where you can bully everyone that you see," she continued. "Decorum and kindness should still exist in comment sections and you shouldn't say things that you wouldn't say right to my face."

Added Mady, "Yes, there is nothing stopping you from commenting these things except for yourself. You should choose to be kind to people and respect their privacy on the Internet."

Jon, Collin, Kate Gosselin
Tom Briglia/FilmMagic; Jon Gosselin/Instagram; Amanda Edwards/Getty

Mady's message comes two months after her brother Collin opened up about why he feels growing up in front of cameras broke his family.

"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," Collin, who was a minor at the time of filming, told Entertainment Tonight in November. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye."

The Gosselin sextuplets became household names when TLC, formerly Discovery Health, chronicled their birth and the first decade of their childhood on TV.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Viewers also saw the unraveling of the marriage between Jon and Kate. The pair separated and divorced in 2009, after which the series ran under the name Kate Plus 8 until 2017.

The exes continued to have a messy custody battle after the split. At this time, Hannah and Colin have chosen to live with Jon while the rest of the children remain under Kate's care.

Related Articles
Kate Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Jon Gosselin
Collin Gosselin Gives Rare Interview About Reality TV's Toll on His Family: 'I Think It Tore Us Apart'
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Television personality Kate Gosselin on June 12, 2019
Kate Gosselin Might Be Game to Date Again After Her Kids Go to College: 'Never Say Never'
Kate Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Jon Gosselin
Collin Gosselin Reveals He Dreams of a Future on Screen — but Reality TV 'Doesn't Interest' Him
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Kate Gosselin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Kate Gosselin Joined Rigorous New Boot Camp Reality Series Because She 'Wanted Cool Mom Points'
Mila Kunis (L) and Ashton Kutcher at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's 2 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusmam
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2020
savannah guthrie
41 Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Miscarriage Stories, in the Hopes of Helping Others
hannah gosselin, jon gosselin
Jon Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Opens Up About 'Stable' Relationship with Mom Kate
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Da'Vinchi attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
'BMF' Actor Da'Vinchi on How Therapy Helped Him Process Childhood Trauma: 'It's Really Tough'
Ice T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Zoe Saldana with her husband, Marco Perego and their children, Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Ezio Perego attend the ceremony honoring Zoe Saldana with A Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Zoe Saldaña's 3 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon, LaNisha Cole
Bre Tiesi Says She'd 'Embrace' Anyone in Nick Cannon's Blended Family amid LaNisha Cole Criticism
Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Have Split: They're 'No Longer Together'
Coco Austin talks mom shaming on Tamron Hall
Coco Austin Gets Emotional as She Says She's Put 'Underneath a Microscope' by Mom Shamers
Jon Gosselin attends Brooke & Mark's Marriage Soiree "The Magic Of Hollywood" at the Houdini Estate on June 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Brooke Lewis and Mark
Jon Gosselin Drops Brand New Single 'Voicemail': 'Let's Go!'