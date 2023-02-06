Entertainment TV Mady Gosselin Defends Her Family Against 'Extremely Harmful' Online Bullying: 'Choose to Be Kind' "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business," Mady Gosselin shared By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 03:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Mady Gosselin is speaking out about the impact of online bullying on her family. Over the weekend, the 22-year-old daughter of exes Kate and Jon Gosselin asked fans to respect the privacy of her family, including her twin sister Cara and 18-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden. "This is the singular time I'm going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," she said in a TikTok video. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business." "As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else's business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don't want it to be your business," she added. Collin Gosselin Reveals He Dreams of a Future on Screen — but Reality TV 'Doesn't Interest' Him Mady noted that appearing on Kate Plus 8, formerly Jon & Kate Plus 8, from 2007 to 2017 should not dictate her and her siblings' futures. "Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she noted. "There seems to be a public consensus that if you're in the public eye, your entire life belongs to the public and that is in no way true," she continued. "Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you've seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they're driven students, they're working hard, they're funny, they're stylish." Michael Loccisano/Getty Collin Gosselin Gives Rare Interview About Reality TV's Toll on His Family: 'I Think It Tore Us Apart' Mady concluded her message by asking fans to respect her boundaries when it comes to social media. "As upsetting as it is to hear this, you are not entitled to that information about their lives or about my life," she said. "What I share on social media is my choice and you are not entitled to anything more than that. I'm sorry if that's hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family and if you can't respect it, then unfollow me or I'll block you." "The internet shouldn't be just a free-for-all where you can bully everyone that you see," she continued. "Decorum and kindness should still exist in comment sections and you shouldn't say things that you wouldn't say right to my face." Added Mady, "Yes, there is nothing stopping you from commenting these things except for yourself. You should choose to be kind to people and respect their privacy on the Internet." Mady Gosselin 'Proud' to Embrace Korean American Identity After 'Shame' About Heritage as a Child Tom Briglia/FilmMagic; Jon Gosselin/Instagram; Amanda Edwards/Getty Mady's message comes two months after her brother Collin opened up about why he feels growing up in front of cameras broke his family. "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," Collin, who was a minor at the time of filming, told Entertainment Tonight in November. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye." The Gosselin sextuplets became household names when TLC, formerly Discovery Health, chronicled their birth and the first decade of their childhood on TV. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Viewers also saw the unraveling of the marriage between Jon and Kate. The pair separated and divorced in 2009, after which the series ran under the name Kate Plus 8 until 2017. The exes continued to have a messy custody battle after the split. At this time, Hannah and Colin have chosen to live with Jon while the rest of the children remain under Kate's care.