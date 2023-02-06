Mady Gosselin Defends Her Family Against 'Extremely Harmful' Online Bullying: 'Choose to Be Kind'

Mady Gosselin is speaking out about the impact of online bullying on her family.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old daughter of exes Kate and Jon Gosselin asked fans to respect the privacy of her family, including her twin sister Cara and 18-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden.

"This is the singular time I'm going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," she said in a TikTok video. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business."

"As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else's business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don't want it to be your business," she added.

Mady noted that appearing on Kate Plus 8, formerly Jon & Kate Plus 8, from 2007 to 2017 should not dictate her and her siblings' futures.

"Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she noted.

"There seems to be a public consensus that if you're in the public eye, your entire life belongs to the public and that is in no way true," she continued. "Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you've seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they're driven students, they're working hard, they're funny, they're stylish."

Mady concluded her message by asking fans to respect her boundaries when it comes to social media.

"As upsetting as it is to hear this, you are not entitled to that information about their lives or about my life," she said. "What I share on social media is my choice and you are not entitled to anything more than that. I'm sorry if that's hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family and if you can't respect it, then unfollow me or I'll block you."

"The internet shouldn't be just a free-for-all where you can bully everyone that you see," she continued. "Decorum and kindness should still exist in comment sections and you shouldn't say things that you wouldn't say right to my face."

Added Mady, "Yes, there is nothing stopping you from commenting these things except for yourself. You should choose to be kind to people and respect their privacy on the Internet."

Mady's message comes two months after her brother Collin opened up about why he feels growing up in front of cameras broke his family.

"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," Collin, who was a minor at the time of filming, told Entertainment Tonight in November. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye."

The Gosselin sextuplets became household names when TLC, formerly Discovery Health, chronicled their birth and the first decade of their childhood on TV.

Viewers also saw the unraveling of the marriage between Jon and Kate. The pair separated and divorced in 2009, after which the series ran under the name Kate Plus 8 until 2017.

The exes continued to have a messy custody battle after the split. At this time, Hannah and Colin have chosen to live with Jon while the rest of the children remain under Kate's care.