"I don't want a huge wedding, but something in the middle, you know," Madisson Hausburg said of her upcoming nuptials

Madisson Hausburg Says She's 'Leaning Towards' Having Her Wedding in Siesta Key: 'It's Home'

Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg is dishing on the details of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Ish Soto.

Following Tuesday night's first-ever Siesta Key reunion, when the MTV star announced her engagement to Soto, Hausburg, 26, said on NECN's REALITEA with Derek Z: "I don't want a huge wedding, but something in the middle, you know."

In regards to planning, Hausburg is taking her time due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am going to wait it out. I'm staying away from locking down dates or a venue or anything. I just want to see what happens with the world. I'm still going on Instagram and getting wedding inspiration, just doing little things," she said.

While Hausburg isn't sure when she and Soto — a former producer of the MTV reality show — will tie the knot, she does have an idea of where she wants her nuptials to be.

"Right now, I'm leaning towards Siesta Key. It's home, it's beautiful. My family and friends are here," Hausburg said of the Florida city. "I'm thinking of doing a Siesta Key wedding, but we'll see."

As to how Soto popped the question, Hausburg shared: "Ish and I bought a house in L.A. and the day that we were spending our first night there he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. It was cute because it was really, really intimate — we just had a mattress on the floor at that point, so it was just really nice to be just us."

She also asserted that she and Soto have not eloped.

"I added a stacking ring to it," Hausburg said of her engagement ring. "People think it's a wedding band, but it's not. I just didn't like how thin it was on my finger because my hands are not dainty."

Looking to the future, Hausburg said she's excited to start a family with Soto after they say "I do."

Image zoom Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto MTV

"It's definitely a plan," Hausburg said. "Ish wants to be a father. I can't wait to be a mother. I think we're going to wait until after the wedding."

In the meantime, Hausburg is focusing on her acting career. "I still want to pursue acting. I did take an acting class via Zoom — at least I'm still practicing that muscle."

Hausburg also addressed what's next for Siesta Key, saying that as of now, there is "no season 4" in the works.

Speaking with PEOPLE about Soto, Hausburg said, "I have never felt as safe and as loved as I do when I'm with Ish."

"He reminds me every single day how special I am and he makes me want to be the best possible version of myself. Our love story is anything but traditional, but it's OUR love story, and I can't wait to see how it plays out. I'm on such a high! I still can't believe it ... I've found my forever," she said.

The couple's relationship has been a focal point this season, with Hausburg initially defending their 20-year age gap to friends and family. But her loved ones eventually warmed up to the relationship, and during Tuesday night's season finale, her dad gave them his blessing to move to Los Angeles and buy a home together.

During the virtual reunion, Ish, 46, made a surprise cameo from Canada, where he's currently working on another show. Host Jeannie Mai asked the two for an update on their relationship.

"You were very adamant that you wanted to settle down with Ish and start a family," Mai said. "Are you any closer to your dream life?"

"Ish, are we any closer?" Hausburg teased with a smile. "I don't know, why don't you show them?" Soto said.

She then held up her hand to show off her diamond engagement ring as the rest of the cast began cheering.