Madison Prewett Wishes She’d Apologized to Peter Weber's Mom Barb at The Bachelor Finale

Madison Prewett has some regrets about her heated confrontation with Peter Weber's mom Barbara at The Bachelor After the Final Rose special.

Prewett appeared on fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast Off the Vine, on which she said she wishes she would have been a little more sympathetic toward Barbara during the dramatic finale.

"If I could go back to that moment, I wish I would have just apologized," she said. "I was so taken back I don’t think I could process everything, I wish I would have been able to process it a little bit fast and just be able to say ‘I am so sorry if there was anything that I did that upset you or offended you or made you feel the way that you feel. That was obviously never my intention.' "

During the March 10 finale, Barbara openly disapproved of her son's decision to end his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss and pursue a relationship with runner-up Prewett. Among her complaints about their relationship, she claimed the Alabama-native made her family wait hours to meet her, causing tension during their time together.

"It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted," Barbara said during the finale. "When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her. When I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said ‘No.’ And that she would not accept a proposal in four days. How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting."

When confronted on stage, Prewett simply said she “can’t change the past.”

Looking back, Prewett, 24, said that while she still stands by needing that extra time with Peter, 28, before meeting his family, she understood why the Webers were upset.

"I apologize," she said on the podcast. "I get it, they saw how different we were and that I wasn’t 100 percent sure, and that’s not comforting to any mother. I was never trying to be disrespectful in any way, just honest."

And while she said she left the stage "bawling her eyes out," and "hurt" over the conversation, she "didn't disagree" with some of Barbara's concerns.

"I didn’t disagree with some of the things that she was saying," she said. "I saw all of the differences that she was pointing out as well and honestly agreed with them."

Days after the finale aired, Prewett and Peter decided to end their relationship and go their separate ways.

"How the finale went definitely played a huge role in why I didn’t feel like it could work," she said. "We both came to the place where we understood that this wasn’t what’s best and we chose to walk away from it with nothing but love and respect for each other and know that we genuinely gave it everything we had."