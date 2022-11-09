Madison Prewett Troutt Says 'Marriage Is the Best' as She Continues Honeymoon with Husband Grant

Madison Prewett Troutt is in marital bliss!

As she continues honeymooning in Mexico with husband Grant Troutt, Madison shared several highlights from the occasion across her Instagram Story. One glimpse from the romantic trip included a video showing rose petals and candles leading up to their hotel bed.

The room was also decorated with giant balloons reading "Mr. and Mrs. Troutt," as well as several more rose petals and candles that led to a bathtub.

"We come back to our villa to this!!!!!!!!!!" Madison, 26, captioned the clip. "MARRIAGE is the best. I repeat the BEST."

The former Bachelor contestant has been sharing photos from the couple's trip ever since they touched down in Mexico. Previously, she told PEOPLE the twosome would be "spending two nights in Dallas and then going to Cabo for a week."

The newlyweds have participated in an assortment of activities during their time in Mexico, including a day poolside and a lavish private dinner.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Madison revealed that she woke up to a bouquet of red and pink roses from her now-husband. She also showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring, saying: "Bye not over it."

Madison wed Grant — a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches — on Oct. 29 at his parent's home in Dallas, Texas. The lavish affair occurred just three months after their whirlwind engagement.

Bachelor Nation favorites Ben Higgins, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan were among the 400 guests that witnessed the couple on their special day.

"Truly, none of this would have been possible without the support of our families," she previously told PEOPLE of their wedding ceremony. "They mean the world to us and we feel so grateful for all of their help during this time!"

In the weeks leading up to their ceremony, Madison told PEOPLE that the twosome was preparing for marriage by attending premarital couples counseling.

"It did take us a minute to figure out what that exactly looked like," she said. "We didn't know if we wanted the pastor who is marrying us to do it, or if we wanted to go to an actual counselor, or if we wanted to go to someone at our church. That was the part where we had to discuss, but we were actually on the same page about wanting that beforehand."

The former reality star continued, "Early on, we were just kind of like, 'Okay, what does it look like to get premarital guidance?' We just started discussing that, and we landed on going to an actual counselor."