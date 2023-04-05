Newlywed Madison Prewett Troutt Quips She's Shocked by How Her Husband's Brain Works: 'This Is How You Think?'

The former Bachelor star married Grant Troutt in an elegant Dallas wedding last October

By
Published on April 5, 2023 05:18 PM
madison prewett and grant troutt

Madison Prewett Troutt is getting acclimated to married life and cohabitating with her husband!

The Bachelor alum, 27, says being a newlywed comes with a new mindset — in part due to the fact that she and husband Grant Troutt did not live together before their October wedding.

"I didn't have brothers, so I'm just learning the male brain," Prewett Troutt told Us Weekly. "I'm like, 'Wait, this is how you think this is? This is what goes through your mind?' Honestly, in general, just being around a male [is new] — I'm just so used to being around females all the time."

She added, "That's just been fun, getting to know how different a man's and woman's brain is and just our different expectations."

Shortly after their elegant Dallas nuptials, the former reality star realized she needed to adjust her "expectations" in terms of how the couple communicates.

"I think within the first month, I wasn't the best at learning how to communicate my expectations, and so I would just have these expectations and he's like, 'Well, you never told me!' And I'm like, 'Well, that's a good point,'" she told the magazine. "We're just learning how to communicate, you know, [our] wants, needs, expectations."

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

Nearly six months after their wedding, Prewett Troutt says the experience has been an enlightening journey.

"We have been just growing and learning so much," she said. "He is truly my best friend in the whole world.

She added, "We have mentors and people we look up to that we're constantly just asking questions, you know, and asking them to pray for us and encourage us. And so we're really grateful to have good people around us too as we're learning and growing in our own marriage."

Now settled into life at home in Waco, Texas, the couple is also enjoying a new community, with Grant taking on the role as a youth pastor at a local church.

The quiet life away from the spotlight is a transition from their recent nuptials at Grant's family's home in Dallas, where they exchanged vows in front of 400 friends and family members, including Bachelor Nation favorites Ben Higgins, Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan.

The romantic occasion came three months after Prewett and Troutt's whirlwind engagement, which occurred eight months into their relationship.

"We chose this location because it's unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much," Prewett exclusively told PEOPLE at the time about the celebration. "I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn't be more perfect."

After the wedding, the newlyweds said they couldn't wait to see what the future had in store for them.

"What we are most excited for is a lifetime together," Prewett Troutt said at the time. "We are most looking forward to walking out God's purpose for our life together. We can't wait to get plugged into a local church and host community in our new home!"

