Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Shuts Down Connor Saeli Dating Rumors: 'I Am Not with Anyone Right Now'

Image zoom Connor Saeli and Madison Prewett ABC; Maarten de Boer/ABC

Madison Prewett is squashing rumors claiming she’s dating Connor Saeli.

On Friday, the Bachelor star, 24, answered fan questions during an Instagram Live session. When one follower asked whether she was in a relationship with Saeli, 25, Prewett cleared the air.

“We are not together. I am not with anyone right now,” she said during the livestream, according to E! News. “I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time. So yeah, so there’s that.”

Prewett also called Saeli “really sweet,” saying, “He seems like a really sweet guy and he, like, reached out [to me] right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support. Really sweet, but that is it.”

Earlier this month, Prewett and ex Peter Weber announced that they “mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.” News of the split came two days after their season’s finale aired.

In September, Saeli called it quits with Bachelor in Paradise alum Whitney Fransway after two months of dating.

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor‘s Hannah Ann Sluss Calls Madison Prewett a ‘Cutie’ in Supportive Instagram Comment

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Prewett was having a “tough time” following her split from Weber, 28.

“She really cares for Peter and wanted to work through their challenges to see if they could have a future together, but it just got too difficult and seemed like everything was against them,” said the source.

At the end of season 24, Prewett — a devout Christian who has vowed to save herself until marriage — walked away from Weber, whose family had expressed concern that his lifestyle wouldn’t match up to hers.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between!

The pilot proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss but after only a month, their relationship ended as Weber’s heart still belonged to Prewett.

The two reunited during the live After the Final Rose special, but his mother Barbara’s staunch disapproval stole the show. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” his mom said on the episode. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Prewett was “saddened” after her exchange with Weber’s mom.

“She is very saddened by everything that’s transpired and feels badly if she ever unintentionally hurt the Weber family,” the source said. “She’s trying to stay positive, and [she’s] leaning on her friends and family right now.”