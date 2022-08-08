Madison Prewett on Saving Intimacy for Marriage to Grant Troutt: 'Not Trying to Have a Super Long Engagement!'

Madison Prewett is not planning to wait long for wedded bliss!

The former Bachelor contestant, 26, opened up about why she and fiancé Grant Troutt — popped the question on July 31 after eight months of dating — want to have a short engagement.

"That day [Grant proposed] literally changed our lives," she shared during the couple's first joint interview on Amazon Live on Friday. "And some people think [eight months is] short but you know, honestly when you know you know."

"And something that we have made a commitment to do is to pursue purity and to wait until marriage, and so because of that we're not trying to have a super long engagement," she explained. "And so because of that we're like…, 'Let's wrap this up! How quickly can we go?!'"

The former reality star also revealed that listening to the music of Drake made her realize that Troutt, a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches, was the one for her.

"So we have the most incredible, just amazing conversation, so life-giving, so challenging, so inspiring," she recalled. "I had never met someone that had my same level of passion and woo … and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm blown away.'"

"But then there was part of me that was like, does he have this swag … is there another side of him where we can just turn on some Justin Bieber, some Drake and just chill and vibe?" she added. "And so we get in the car and he opens my door and he's like, 'Do you mind if we just drive around downtown and I just turn on some Drake…?' And I was like, 'Do you want to just get married right now?'"

Following their engagement last month at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, Prewett told PEOPLE exclusively that she is excited to see what the future holds for the couple.

"I have waited for this day my whole life," she said. "I am so excited that it's finally here. He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life. He was definitely worth the wait."

Prewett says the pair already have some ideas in mind for their upcoming ceremony.

"We want the wedding to embody our values and beliefs and be the best celebration with all of our people," she says. "We want a chic and classy wedding."

Fans first came to know Prewett as a contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. She ended up being the runner-up to Hannah Ann Sluss, though Prewett briefly reconciled with Weber after he ended his engagement to Sluss.