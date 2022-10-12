Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt are taking their premarital preparations seriously.

The twosome got engaged in July after eight months of dating. In gearing up for their marriage, they reached a decision to enter premarital couples counseling.

As the former Bachelor contestant exclusively tells PEOPLE, the couple "actually just both felt like we were supposed to do it."

"It did take us a minute to figure out what that exactly looked like," says Prewett, 26. "We didn't know if we wanted the pastor who is marrying us to do it, or if we wanted to go to an actual counselor, or if we wanted to go to someone at our church. That was the part where we had to discuss, but we were actually on the same page about wanting that beforehand."

"Early on, we were just kind of like, 'Okay, what does it look like to get premarital guidance?' We just started discussing that, and we landed on going to an actual counselor," she adds.

Madison Prewett/Instagram

For Prewett and Grant, their Christian faith has always been "the foundation" of their relationship. The pair's counselor is "also a person of faith and believes what we believe," the former reality star reveals.

"That's been helpful to be able to talk about our faith and our beliefs and have that be a large part of the conversation," she continues. "She's a licensed counselor, and so it brings also the practical side of things, whereas I feel like if we would've just gone through a church, we would've maybe missed some of that."

She continues, "I'm really thankful for how we actually ended up landing on going to an actual counselor. And I think we've done two sessions so far. I think we have five or six more, so fingers crossed that it keeps going well."

Grant Troutt Instagram

Prewett thinks the duo "probably will" continue to seek counseling after marriage but it will "probably not as frequent."

"I think a lot of times people can take measures after something has happened, but I'm a big believer in being preventative," she explains. "Let's set up things to prevent there being this big catastrophe. And so for us, I think we always want to stay on the offensive side of things. We want to be on offense instead of defense trying to catch up."

Prewett and Troutt, also 26, always intended on having a quicker engagement. As the countdown to their wedding approaches, Prewett says she's "so looking forward to the marriage."

"We're so ready to do life together and to just be partners in life," she adds. "I'm very excited for that."