"She is a great mom and she was just doing her job as a mom to protect her son in the way that she felt like she needed to," Madison Prewett said of Barb Weber

Madison Prewett Has 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Peter Weber's Mom Barb: 'She Is a Great Mom'

Although Barb Weber made it known that she didn't think Madison Prewett was the best fit for her son, the former Bachelor contestant has "no hard feelings" for Peter Weber's mom.

During Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, host Chris Harrison caught up with Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, who were Peter's final two contestants on his season of the ABC series.

Catching up with Prewett, 24, three months after the reunion, the Alabama native said she wishes both Peter and Barb nothing but the best.

"Madison, you had such a bizarre — if not unfortunate — moment with Barb, on the After the Final Rose special. And then you see her last week when she's on this show and she's literally doing a Kelley cheer of how excited she is about Kelley and Peter," said Harrison, 48. "What feelings does that bring up and what's your thought on Barb, how you were treated and now how she's treating the Peter-Kelley situation?"

Reflecting on her time on the show, Prewett said that "Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter and, you know, I'm happy that he's found, you know, a person that he feels like he can be the best version of himself with and that his family loves and supports."

"I truly am so happy for them," said Prewett.

"As far as with Barb," Prewett said "there's absolutely no hard feelings there."

"She is a great mom and she was just doing her job as a mom to protect her son in the way that she felt like she needed to," said Prewett, who added: "I wish them all the best."

But while Harrison was "proud of" Prewett for speaking kindly of Barb, he said, "there was zero chance there was no hard feelings."

Prewett then went on to admit that after the reunion, "I was very upset after. I really was. But, now I'm in such a good place now."

"But after the show, yes, I cried myself," said Prewett, whose audio cut out as she appeared to say "to sleep that night."

As fans will recall, Barb did not hold back on sharing her "rocky" first impression of Prewett while also saying she "clicked right away" with Sluss.

The reunion special also saw Sluss confronting Peter, 28, about his actions in their relationship — telling him, “Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."

And to this day, Sluss, 24, stands behind her choice of words.

"You know, I have not given much thought into that. But I will say, when I went onto After the Final Rose, I stand behind everything that I have said and that was my peace. Walking off that stage, I never looked back and I'm not going to let an unfortunate situation knock me down. So, haven't given much thought to it," Sluss told Harrison on Monday night.

As for Prewett and Sluss' friendship?

"We're on great terms!" said Prewett. "Yes, we're good friends. We have, you know, just a deep connection that we made on the show and that's continued on after the show."

And, of course, Harrison couldn't have a catchup call without asking about their relationship status.

"I have just been focusing on Maddie right now," said Prewett.

Added Sluss, "I'm still looking off the menu. I haven't placed my order yet. But my DMs are definitely open!" she said with a laugh.

And although Peter and Flanagan are happy in their relationship, that didn't stop Harrison from asking if Sluss or Prewett would "take him back" if he came "crawling back."

"What kind of question is that Chris Harrison?" asked Sluss. "I think we already know the answer to that one!"