Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Sparks Romance Rumors with NBA Player Michael Porter Jr.

Madison Prewett and Michael Porter Jr. got cozy in a new pair of Instagram photos shared by the athlete's sister

Could Madison Prewett have found a new leading man?

The Bachelor alum, 24, sparked romance rumors with Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr., 22, over the weekend. The NBA power forward and Prewett were seen cuddling up to one another in a pair of photos posted by the athlete’s sister.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one image, Prewett and Porter gazed at one another while standing beside Bri Porter and her husband. Another photo showed the group standing together as Prewett and the NBA athlete held hands.

"My fav double date,” Bri captioned the image, as Prewett replied, "Love you," in the comments section.

Although Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of the most recent season of The Bachelor, he broke off the engagement a month later due to his unresolved feelings for Prewett.

However, just two days after reuniting during the live portion of the finale, Weber and Prewett announced that they had "mutually decided" not to pursue a relationship.

Weber is currently dating another one of his Bachelor contestants, Kelley Flanagan. The couple moved in together during the coronavirus pandemic in late March and publicly confirmed their relationship about a month later.

Since filming wrapped, Prewett has stayed in touch with Sluss, even getting together for a “date night” over the summer. "On a date...kinda nervous," Prewett joked alongside photos from their happy reunion.

As for Weber’s new relationship, Prewett recently said that she wished her ex and Flanagan the best.

"Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter," she said during a June episode of ABC's retrospective series, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!.