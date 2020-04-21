The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Feels 'Hurt' by 'Best Friend' Kelley Flanagan and Ex Peter Weber

Bachelor Nation fans weren’t the only ones surprised by Peter Weber‘s rekindled relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

Madison Prewett said she was “caught off guard” by Weber’s decision to social-distance with Flanagan in her Chicago apartment — especially considering how close the two women were during their time on The Bachelor together.

“We were best friends actually,” Prewett said during an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s podcast Off the Vine. “We were inseparable throughout the entire process, everyone joked that we were the dynamic duo.”

So Prewett said she was not expecting to see the photos of Weber and Flanagan spending time together in her Chicago apartment last month.

“I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation,” she said. “I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off.”

Prewett also claimed that just days before the photos surfaced online, Weber had reached out to her in an attempt to get back together.

“What was really confusing to me was that two days before he was spotted in Chicago he was calling me and texting me ‘I miss you, let’s get back together.’ I think that to me was a little confusing,” she said. “We definitely handle breakups very differently.”

But while Weber eventually texted her to explain his side of the story, Prewett said she has yet to hear from Flanagan.

“I haven’t spoken to her in a really long time,” she said. “To me, that was the most hurtful thing. We walked through so much together. That was a friendship that I thought — I thought she was going to be in my wedding, I thought we were going to be best friends for life.”

Weber, who lives in Los Angeles, was first spotted with Flanagan in Chicago on March 25. They were photographed hanging out along the Riverwalk with Dustin Kendrick, another franchise alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Since then, Weber and Flanagan have posted several TikTok videos together to document their time in isolation, sparking dating rumors among their fans. The pilot, 28, finally addressed some of the speculations during an appearance on Nick Viall‘s podcast, The Viall Files, earlier this month.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,”