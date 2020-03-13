The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Hangs Out with Selena Gomez After Ending Peter Weber Romance

Madison Prewett is spending time with friends after her split from Peter Weber — including Selena Gomez!

On Thursday night, shortly after Prewett announced on social media that she and The Bachelor star had split, Gomez posted a series of Instagram Story clips showing herself and a group of friends hanging out with Prewett at Target and later playing board games.

The singer, 27, explained that she and her pals were stocking up on games to play while staying indoors, and also sent a message to her followers about staying safe during the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Gomez said on her Instagram Story. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it but I just want to let you guys know that I am praying and I am thinking about everyone.”

The “Look At Her Now” singer went on to film her friends in the board games aisle of Target, saying, “We are stocking up on games!”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Instagram

Image zoom Madison Prewett Selena Gomez Instagram

Image zoom Selena Gomez Instagram

“Madi, what game do you want?” Gomez said, before pointing her camera at the former Bachelor contestant, who flashed a big smile and appeared to be in good spirits.

“Honestly anything, everything looks great!” Prewett, 23 responded.

Later in the night, Gomez shared more Instagram Story clips of her friend group and Prewett playing the board games at home. Prewett even made a reference to her recent time on The Bachelor, explaining that she was “good” at drawing roses.

RELATED: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Says the Way Bachelor Peter Weber’s Mom Treated Madison Prewett Was ‘Appalling’

Image zoom Selena Gomez Instagram

Image zoom Selena Gomez Instagram

Image zoom Selena Gomez; Madison Prewett Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic; Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images

Just before her unexpected appearance on Gomez’s Instagram Story, Prewett had announced on social media that she and Weber were not moving forward with their relationship.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of,” she captioned a photo of herself and Weber on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. “I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” Prewett continued. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Madison Prewett End Their Relationship 2 Days After Dramatic Finale

She added in a note addressed to Weber’s Instagram account, “@pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

Weber, 28, also announced the split in his own Instagram post, saying that the pair had “mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.”

Tuesday night’s Bachelor finale saw Weber propose to Hannah Ann Sluss after Prewett decided to walk away from the show. However, the pilot broke off his short-lived engagement one month later to pursue a relationship with Prewett after realizing he still had feelings for her.

The two appeared on the After the Final Rose special as a couple on Tuesday night, where Weber’s mother Barbara voiced her disapproval of the now-over relationship.