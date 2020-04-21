Image zoom Maarten de Boer/ABC/Getty; Francisco Roman/ABC via Getty; John Fleenor/Getty

These Bachelor Nation women sure know how to clean up well!

On Monday, former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett gathered some of her Bachelor mansion friends for a new viral TikTok trend that shows a group of friends “passing” a makeup brunch to one another through the screen as they get ready together.

Joining her for the “glow up” video was Tammy Ly, Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn — all women who competed on Peter Weber‘s season of the reality dating show.

“Bach Girls get ready – quarantine style #tiktokcovers #slay #girlpower #bachelor,” Prewett, 24, captioned the video set to Mahogany LOX’s hit song, “Take Your Man.” The song is famous on the social media platform for its lyrics, “I can take your man if I want to / But lucky for you, I don’t want to.”

“This was only half the squad !! Couldn’t fit everyone but maybe I’ll do a part 2?!” the Auburn grad later added in the comments section of her video, which has amassed more than 2 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Both Norman and Ly also dropped comments on the video. “WOW WE ARE CUTE YALL,” Ly wrote, while Norman added, “LOVE MA GIRLS❤️❤️ glad i have my beautiful friends hahahah.”

However, one fan made sure to point out that not everyone from the girls’ Bachelor Nation crew was included. “Where is kelly [sic],” the fan asked the reality star, referencing Kelley Flanagan who is currently quarantining with Weber in her apartment in Chicago.

Prewett didn’t hesitate to throw some shade at her ex-boyfriend and Flanagan, replying, “with our ex lol.”

Weber, who lives in Los Angeles, was first spotted with Flanagan in Chicago on March 25. They were photographed hanging out along the Riverwalk with Dustin Kendrick, another franchise alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Since then, Weber and Flanagan have turned to TikTok to document their time in isolation, sparking date rumors among their fans. The pilot finally addressed some of the speculations during an appearance on Nick Viall‘s podcast, The Viall Files, earlier this month.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said, according to E! News. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

He also explained how the living situation came about amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s always been supportive of me,” Weber, 28, said. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff … and it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

That same week, he joined Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast and admitted that he was “crushing on Kelley.”

“We have just been enjoying each other’s time and company, I love being around her,” he said. “She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation and I’m so grateful for her.”

During his Bachelor season, Weber famously got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss after his other finalist, Prewett, decided to leave. He later called off the engagement when he realized he was still in love with Alabama native.

Weber and Prewett then tried to reconcile but faced backlash from Weber’s family (cue Barb Weber), and the two ultimately parted ways.