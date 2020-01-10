The Bachelor: Madison Prewett's Friend Takes Blame After Speculation She Made Her Own Fan Account

Whoopsie!

Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett raised a few eyebrows after she seemingly left a supportive comment on her own Instagram photo, leading fans to believe she had meant to write the message from a fan account of her own creation.

“Woke up feeling super grateful.. the most perfect date with the perfect guy ❤️,” read the caption for the post, which showed Prewett, 23, on her one-on-one date with Bachelor star Peter Weber.

“Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real,” read a subsequent reply that has since been deleted, which also came from Prewett’s personal account, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Joking about the reply, one fan wrote, “We, too, believe we are genuine and real. Happy to provide tutorials on toggling between your personal and fan accounts,” according to the outlet.

However, one of the contestant’s friends quickly claimed responsibility for the comment.

“Oops,” they wrote, adding a palm face emoji. “Thought I wrote that comment about being real & genuine from my account but was logged into Madi’s from when she got back from filming. Don’t hate me @madiprew.”

And Prewett certainly didn’t seem worried about the mistake.

“Hahahaha you’re good,” Prewett replied. “it happens love youuu.”

In addition to having her friend from outside the mansion’s support, several Bachelor nation members proved they’re rooting for Prewett as well.

“You are a doll!!” commented Raven Gates, who first competed as a contestant on Nick Viall’s reason of The Bachelor before returning for Bachelor in Paradise.

Added former Bachelorette Desiree Siegfried: “You’re adorbs! Rooting for you. If not Peter then maybe #bachelorette 😉🤷🏻‍♀️

Prewett even got a shoutout from another woman vying for Weber’s heart: Kelley Flanagan.

“Love you so much,” wrote Flanagan, 27, who actually met Pilot Pete a month before entering the Bachelor mansion while attending a friend’s wedding at the same hotel where Weber was at for his 10-year high school reunion.

Prewett caught Weber’s attention on Monday night’s premiere from the start, and she managed to nab the first one-on-one date of the season. Weber, 28, brought her home to his parents’ house, where he officiated their vow renewal ceremony in front of an intimate group of family and friends.

Prewett got along swimmingly with Weber’s mom, Barbara — and even caught the bouquet at the end of the day. “I feel so welcomed by everyone here,” she said. “This was the most incredible first date I’ve ever been on in my life.”

Peter was on the same page, giving Prewett a rose after what they both agreed was a “perfect first date.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.