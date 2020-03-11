Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Dramatic Bachelor Finale: 'Proud Is an Understatement'

Madison Prewett‘s dad is standing up for his daughter.

Madison’s dad, Auburn University basketball coach Chad Prewett, sent his daughter a message of support Tuesday night after The Bachelor‘s dramatic season finale.

“Proud is an understatement,” Chad tweeted. “I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!”

And Madison seemed to appreciate the loving words.

“Love you so much,” the 23-year-old wrote in reply.

Tuesday night’s epic finale saw Peter Weber propose to Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison decided to walk away from the show before the final rose ceremony. But one month later, Weber broke off his short-lived engagement to pursue a relationship with Madison after realizing his feelings for the Alabama-native never went away.

The two reunited during the After the Final Rose live show, but things quickly took a turn when Weber’s mom Barbara openly disapproved of the relationship.

“Of course I have my feelings,” Barbara told host Chris Harrison about her son’s decision. “When I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she’s the one who embraced me with love. She was just so loving towards me. I just loved her. The next day we met Madison. It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted.”

“When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her,” she added. “When I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said ‘No.’ And that she would not accept a proposal in four days. How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting. Therefore, when I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, was because I knew. We just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that interaction with Madison.”

In response to Barbara’s words, Madison said she “can’t change the past.”

“There’s a lot that is out of my control,” she said. “I came into the journey saying I was going to be unashamed of who I am and undeniably myself and that’s something I’ve done this entire journey. I’m not a mom, so I don’t know what it’s like to have a son, to have kids. I have love and respect for Peter, therefore I have love and respect for Peter’s family. I will never say a negative word about anything.”

After Harrison asked Barbara how they can get through this, she admitted that she didn’t think their realtionship would last.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said of Weber and Madison’s relationship. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”