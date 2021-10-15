Madison LeCroy on Ex Austen Kroll's Reaction to Her Engagement: 'I Hope He Shows Maturity'
The Southern Charm star announced her engagement to boyfriend Brett on Thursday
Madison LeCroy just wants to focus on her happy ending.
After announcing her surprise engagement to her boyfriend Brett on Thursday, the Southern Charm star said she hopes her ex Austen Kroll will take the news in stride.
"I hope he shows some maturity and supports me and is happy for me," she told the New York Post's Page Six, admitting she had not yet spoken to Kroll about the news. "He knows what I want in my life and to actually see that this is becoming a reality, I think that he'll be happy for me."
Kroll, 33, and LeCroy, 31, had a roller coaster on-and-off relationship throughout their three years together. Much of their drama was documented on Southern Charm, including their final split last year.
RELATED: Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Says Fiancé 'Outdid Himself' Choosing Her Blinding Engagement Ring
While LeCroy said she's happy to be out of the "toxic" cycle with Kroll and to have finally found happiness with her now-fiancé, she wishes the Trop Hop owner nothing but the best.
"We just realized that we are better off as friends, and we're going to keep it that way," she said of Kroll. "He has a great family, and I hope that he finds this feeling because it's a great feeling. I can't lie."
LeCroy's boyfriend of six months popped the question last week after taking her and her 8-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with her ex-husband) on a belated birthday celebration.
"It was so intimate," she told PEOPLE. "I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited."
The couple met in April while they were both on friend trips in Arizona. After dating privately at first, LeCroy took their love public just a few months ago. In June, she shared a series of photos of herself on a boat with her then-mystery man in Lake Tahoe, California, simply captioning the post, "Mad happy."
"Once we met, we were like, look, this is it — I found my person," she told PEOPLE.