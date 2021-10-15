Madison LeCroy on Ex Austen Kroll's Reaction to Her Engagement: 'I Hope He Shows Maturity'

Madison LeCroy just wants to focus on her happy ending.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I hope he shows some maturity and supports me and is happy for me," she told the New York Post's Page Six, admitting she had not yet spoken to Kroll about the news. "He knows what I want in my life and to actually see that this is becoming a reality, I think that he'll be happy for me."

Kroll, 33, and LeCroy, 31, had a roller coaster on-and-off relationship throughout their three years together. Much of their drama was documented on Southern Charm, including their final split last year.

Madison Lecroy and Austen Kroll Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo; John Valkos/Bravo

While LeCroy said she's happy to be out of the "toxic" cycle with Kroll and to have finally found happiness with her now-fiancé, she wishes the Trop Hop owner nothing but the best.

"We just realized that we are better off as friends, and we're going to keep it that way," she said of Kroll. "He has a great family, and I hope that he finds this feeling because it's a great feeling. I can't lie."

LeCroy's boyfriend of six months popped the question last week after taking her and her 8-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with her ex-husband) on a belated birthday celebration.

"It was so intimate," she told PEOPLE. "I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited."

Madison LeCroy Engagement Credit: Jesse Volk

The couple met in April while they were both on friend trips in Arizona. After dating privately at first, LeCroy took their love public just a few months ago. In June, she shared a series of photos of herself on a boat with her then-mystery man in Lake Tahoe, California, simply captioning the post, "Mad happy."