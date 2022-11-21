Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle's Destination Mexico Wedding: Inside Their Sunset Nuptials

Madison LeCroy and husband Brett Randle said their "I dos" again on Saturday, in an intimate destination wedding held beachside at the Chablé Maroma in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

PEOPLE has all the details of the Caribbean coastline celebration, which came three days after the Southern Charm star and Randle wed in a Charleston, South Carolina, courthouse.

The first footage from the tropical wedding will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Live on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

"It was a super chill, relaxed day — isn't that every bride's dream?" LeCroy, 32, tells PEOPLE of the nuptials, which were held at sunset in front of nearly 40 of their closest friends and family including her 10-year-old son Hudson and LeCroy's dad, who walked her down the aisle.

"We didn't want to have some elaborate wedding here in Charleston with 300 people. That just wasn't our vibe," LeCroy continues. "And if it wasn't for Hudson, we probably would have just eloped and [not done] a wedding."

She adds, "But he wanted something special so we chose the beach — and specifically Riviera Maya, because that was a destination we'd been to together and knew that our guests would love it just as much as we did. And we kept it really small, no bridesmaids or groomsmen, just our nearest and dearest."

For the ceremony, Randle wore a sandy Tom James linen suit, which he paired with an open-collar white button-down shirt and brown loafers.

The barefoot bride wore a white Reem Acra dress covered in small white floral appliqués. Her textured piece featured a sweetheart neckline and cap sleeves above a fitted bodice and full skirt. She carried a bouquet of white peonies and accessorized the gown with a long tulle veil and simple Nicole Rose pearl earrings, shown off by her half-up, half-down hairdo (created by hairstylist Patrick Navarro).

"I went to Bergdorf Goodman in New York City and tried on hundreds of gowns," LeCroy recalls of the experience of finding the dress. "When I first put this one on, I cried because I loved it so much. Problem was, there wasn't a dress I didn't like at Bergdorf, so I ultimately left the store still searching for 'the one' because I felt I needed to try on everything that was out there. And then the more and more I tried things on, I realize nothing compared to it; I couldn't stop thinking and talking about it. So I ended up flying back to New York and getting it."

"It was real lesson in trusting your gut, which I would tell brides to do for everything," LeCroy notes. "You will get a special feeling that I can't describe when it is right. It's the same feeling I have about Brett. When you know, you know."

LeCroy and Randle met in April 2021 while both on friend trips in Arizona, with Randle — who stays out of the limelight and isn't on social media — chasing her out of the restaurant and asking her on a date.

"I turned to my friends and said, 'That's him, y'all. I'm marrying that man,' " she told PEOPLE in October 2021 upon announcing her engagement. "There's something about him that I've never felt before in my entire life. I knew right then."

That feeling still is as strong as ever today. "He gives me butterflies still, for sure," LeCroy says now, teasing, "I can't telling him that too much, 'cause I have to keep a little bit of mystery. But he's my everything."

"I've definitely found that forever partner," she gushes. "What's so special about marriage is you become this unit. And for Hudson and I to be able to have somebody in our lives who just completes us is more than I could ever ask for."

The pair began their relationship as bicoastal, splitting their time between Charleston, where she owns a salon, and California, where he lived. And though they've since purchased a home together in South Carolina, work obligations have meant they're still sometimes apart.

"We don't get to see each other every single day, which just makes us love each other even more," LeCroy says. "Has anyone ever done a long-distance marriage? Because it's really working out for us!"

Of course, at Saturday's wedding, they were inseparable. Ryan Ray Photography and videographer Siegel Films captured every moment, including as the two danced to music by Jordan Kahn Orchestra.

"My best friend Erica is my planner. We've been best friends for 22 years," LeCroy says. "She throws a very good party, as viewers saw on Southern Charm this season with the dog wedding. Though with this one, she definitely topped that."

Guests dined on a menu that included Southern-inspired wedding fare like chicken breast with gravy and quelite salad (highlighted with the Maya miracle plant chaya).

"It's funny, we did a tasting for the food in February where we picked everything out. But they're on island time and came to us a few days ago like, 'What do you want?' " LeCroy laughs. "They didn't keep track of it, I guess. So we were like, 'Just do whatever the chef says! As long as there's food, we'll be fine.' "

Tables were dressed with simple white flower arrangements by planner/designer/florist Soeur Events, as well as tea candles and white china with wood accents.

The evening ended with a fire pit, fireworks and an outfit change for LeCroy — who switched into a knee-length tuxedo lace Zimmerman dress, which she wore with pearl-dazzled heels.

Asked why she chose to wear two dresses, LeCroy teases, "Why not? I would do four if I could."

All in all, the day was the manifestation of a longtime wish of LeCroy's she only recently remembered she had.

"Last week, my mom brought videos over from my childhood for us to go through and one of them was me at 6 years old, wearing a white wedding-like dress and saying, 'Let's all go to Mexico,' " she tells PEOPLE. "We all had chills. We were like, 'Wait, what?! That's so weird.' "

And while she's jetting off to her honeymoon next, she's looking forward to looking back on her wedding with her followers on Tuesday's Amazon Live.

"I'm so happy I can share this with them," LeCroy says. "They've been with me on this whole journey, ever since I announced my engagement there last year, and I feel like, what better way to share this with them? They've become friends at this point — I've really connected with them — and I wanted them to be a part of it all."