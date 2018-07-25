Million Dollar Listing's Madison Hildebrand Not Returning for Season 11

Madison Hildebrand is stepping back from Bravo’s cameras once again.

The 37-year-old realtor, who has appeared on every season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles since 2006, will not be returning for season 11. Hildebrand confirmed the news in a statement to The Daily Dish.

“After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavors,” Hildebrand explained.

Hildebrand was a part of the original cast alongside Josh Flagg and former star Chad Rogers. His appearances on the show decreased in seasons 7 and 8, before he returned full time in seasons 9 and 10. In addition to real estate, Hildebrand’s storyline highlighted his many relationships, his grandmother’s death, and his brother’s open-heart surgery.

“As an original cast member, I feel so lucky to be a part of the show that sparked the Million Dollar Listing franchise. For the past 10 years, the show has documented my life and real estate career from the very beginning.

“I couldn’t have done it without the love and support from the fans who inspired me to share my life on camera. Thank you to Bravo, World of Wonder and the crew who became family for all your hard work and dedication to making this show the success that it is today.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank you all and hope you will continue to follow my journey as I begin a new chapter of my life,” Hildebrand continued.

Season 10 of the franchise concluded in January, and Bravo announced in April that the show will return for another season. The release date has not yet been revealed.