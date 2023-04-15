Madison Bailey and Her Girlfriend Are 'Planning a San Francisco Trip' After Coachella (Exclusive)

Madison Bailey is already looking forward to her next getaway with girlfriend Mariah Linney.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the Nylon House during the first day of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the Outer Banks star, 24, says that she and the former collegiate basketball player are "planning a San Francisco trip" after participating in the annual music event.

Noting that driving to Coachella in Indio was "our first little road trip in California," Bailey explains, "It's only two and a half hours, but it's the longest I've driven in California."

"Work tends to take us a lot of places," she added of travel playing a big role in her relationship with Linney, 24.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

After revealing that she was pansexual in May 2020, Bailey confirmed her relationship with Linney the following month in an adorable TikTok video — where they met via the app.

Since their social media debut, the couple has continued to share glimpses into their relationship on their respective social channels, from shopping trips and vacations to casual hangs.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Back in February, Bailey gave Linney a sweet shout-out on her 24th birthday.

"It's my best friends birthday🥳🤍 My girl is nothing but love and light and my favorite person to celebrate," she captioned a carousel of images on Instagram. "I'm so lucky to know you. Always keeping life light and fun and reminding me to see joy in the little things. You make my world so much brighter. Happy Kobe year angel."

Earlier that month, Linney played the supportive girlfriend role at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere in Los Angeles.

The athlete donned a blue suit and walked the sandy red carpet with Bailey, who stunned in a figure-hugging black-and-gold Tom Ford dress.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ahead of filming the fourth season of Outer Banks, Bailey tells PEOPLE, "It is happening fast. Back in Charleston, we'll be back there this summer."

She added of her character Kiara's budding romance with JJ (played by Rudy Pankow): "I expect to see just their relationship unfold and for them to have some really cool and fun storylines throughout season four — those outside adventures."