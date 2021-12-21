Madelyn Cline Spotted Grabbing Dinner with DJ Zack Bia After Split from Chase Stokes

Madelyn Cline is spending time with someone new following her split from her ex Chase Stokes.

The Outer Banks actress was spotted grabbing dinner with DJ Zack Bia on Sunday night in Santa Monica, Calif. The two were photographed leaving the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi together.

Cline wore light blue jeans and a white shirt beneath a long black leather jacket for the night out. Her face was also covered with a protective face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Bia, the 25-year-old wore a blue flannel top over a white T-shirt. He also had on dark-colored jeans and white sneakers.

The outing came just days before Cline's 24th birthday on Tuesday.

A rep for Cline did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed Cline and Stokes, 29, called it quits after more than a year of dating.

"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together," a source said. "They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

Following their breakup, the two were spotted spending time together over the Thanksgiving holiday, but a source told PEOPLE they were not rekindling their relationship.

"They are just friends," says the source.

The former couple met while filming the first season of their hit Netflix series, Outer Banks. They didn't make their relationship Instagram official until June 2020, when Stokes shared a photo of the pair having dinner on a beach.

"Cats outta the bag," he captioned the post.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight later that year, Cline revealed she was in love with Stokes.

"It's really cool. Love is tight," she said at the time. "It's cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person. … I feel very happy."

Chase later opened up to PEOPLE about working with Cline while they were dating, saying that "the beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior."