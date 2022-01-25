Madelyn Cline Addresses Rumors That She's Leaving Outer Banks After Season 3: 'I Love My Job'

"Not everything you read on the internet is true," Madelyn Cline said

Madelyn Cline is setting the record straight about her future on Outer Banks.

Cline addressed rumors that she could possibly be leaving the hit Netflix series after its upcoming third season on Instragram Monday, saying she will "come back for as many seasons as they will have me."

"Hi so I'm getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx," Cline, 24, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. "I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job and there's not a day that goes by that I'm not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it."

Concluding her statement, the actress — who plays Sarah Cameron in the drama series — wrote: "Not everything you read on the internet is true."

Rumors surrounding Cline's future on the series emerged following her split from costar Chase Stokes, who plays John B Routledge.

PEOPLE confirmed last November that Cline and Stokes, 29, were "no longer together" after one year of dating. An insider said the former pair "were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

Despite pumping the brakes on their romance, a source previously told PEOPLE that Cline and Stokes have remained friends. They were spotted spending time together over the Thanksgiving holiday and also reunited at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Co-created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks follows a group of North Carolina-based teens as they come across a treasure map that allows them to uncover a long-hidden secret. Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant also star on the series.

The action-adventure was a big hit for Netflix following its first season premiere in April 2020 — and it continued to find success after its sophomore run debuted in July 2021. Netflix renewed the series for a third season last month.

In August, Cline expressed her hopes for her character in the show's upcoming third season.

"I want her to be happy. I want to see her come into her own," she told Elle at the time. "For me, for Sarah's arc, that would be the most ideal thing to happen. I want to see her and John B have to kind of hash out what just happened. I want to see her personal relationships with her chosen family develop. Maybe we could get some backstory on her and Kie's friendship. Maybe see her try to go to Pogue high school. Maybe see her try to get a job."

Cline added, "Season 2 was incredibly fast-paced and wild and very fun. And I think if we're lucky enough to get a season 3, I want to dive into some character stuff and get to know [Sarah] better."