Madelyn Cline Says She’s ‘Happily Taken’ Following Chase Stokes Split: ‘Never Been Happier’

Madelyn Cline is in a new relationship.

In her Cosmopolitan cover story, the Outer Banks star revealed she's "happily taken." This marks her first relationship since her split from costar Chase Stokes.

"All I know is he makes me incredibly happy," Cline, 25, said of her current partner. "And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered."

Amber Asaly for Cosmopolitan

Though Cline didn't disclose the identity of her new beau, she did share her thoughts on love.

"Love is tight. And when you find something like that, you fight for that s--t," she explained. "And also, you fight to keep it yours, you know?"

Cline previously dated her Outer Banks costar, Stokes, until the pair split in November 2021 after one year together. Since their relationship was followed by the public eye — and, specifically, fans of the series, the Glass Onion actress has learned to keep her private life secretive.

JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

"I am a really private person. There's a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else's business," she said of Stokes in her Cosmopolitan cover story.

"And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn't get anybody out," she continued. "It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides — there's no winning or losing in a breakup."

As for Stokes, he recently sparked dating rumors with Kelsea Ballerini. But Stokes, 30, has since told TMZ of the country singer: "She's a sweet girl. We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."

Cline and Stoke still share the screen on the Netflix adventure series, which they've been a part of since they signed on for season 1. In working alongside an ex, Cline told Cosmopolitan that "our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it."

Season 3 of Outer Banks will premiere on Netflix Feb. 23.