Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Cried When She First Met Nicolas Cage While Working at a Pie Shop

"I just stopped touching the screen, stopped putting pie orders in and just a tear rolled down my face," Madelaine Petsch recalled of meeting Nicolas Cage

Madelaine Petsch had an unforgettable interaction with Nicolas Cage long before she became a Hollywood star.

The Riverdale actress, 26, appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, where she recounted a hilarious exchange she had with Cage, 57, while working at a pie shop in North Hollywood years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was like 15 minutes before we closed, and we had to wear vests, and I had taken my vest off and I was like, 'I'm gonna clean, no one is coming in,' " Petsch recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. "And then Nicolas Cage. It was like smoke should have billowed in through the door when he came through, it felt like a scene in a movie. He just waltzed in with this group of friends, like smelt great, looked like he walked off a movie set."

Upon unexpectedly seeing the National Treasure star in the pie shop, Petsch said she was immediately thrown into a state of shock.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die. It's Nicolas Cage,'" she said. "This is 15 minutes before close. I've turned off Madelaine work mode, I'm now ready to go home. And then Nicolas Cage waltzes in and I'm like, 'Hi,' and he's like, 'Hey,' and starts rattling off pie orders like it's nobody's business. Like 20 slices in 15 seconds."

Madelaine Petsch - Nicolas Cage Image zoom Madelaine Petsch, Nicolas Cage | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty; JC Olivera/Getty

But a starstruck Petsch was unable to function at her job properly at that moment as Cage continued to place his orders.

"I'm sitting there and at a certain point I just froze," she said. "Just stopped touching the screen, stopped putting pie orders in and just a tear rolled down my face. And I just stopped moving. He was like, 'What's going on? Are you okay? Why are you crying?' He was so kind and nice but also like, 'What is wrong with this girl?' "

"He was so excited about pie, I can't blame the guy. They were great pieces of pie," the actress added, "but I was just like, 'Oh my god, Nicolas Cage is in here, and he's ordering pie from me and I'm crying. What's wrong with you, you dummy? Stop crying.' "

Petsch went on to reiterate that the Oscar winner "was so kind" to her during their brief interaction.

"There was a weird girl standing in front of him with a single tear rolling down her face when he was ordering pie from her, which is her job. And he was so kind to me," she said.

Madelaine Petsch Image zoom Madelaine Petsch | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Petsch currently stars as Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale. The series, which also stars KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, jumped five years into the future for season 5 to explore the character's lives post-college.

"It was beyond my big break and I'm still thankful for it," Petsch told Fallon of the hit series, which premiered on The CW in 2017.

Petsch then gave a quick tease about what fans can expect from her now-adult character in the upcoming episodes. "Per usual, Chery is is up to no good," she said.