Maddison Brown Once Joked She'd Sleep with Both Liam and Chris Hemsworth in 'F—, Marry, Kill' Game

It seems Maddison Brown always had an attraction for Liam Hemsworth — and apparently his older brother too!

Four months before Maddison, 22, was spotted holding hands with Liam through New York City’s streets, the Dynasty star appeared on The Zach Sang Show with her costar Elizabeth “Liz” Gillies.

During the radio interview from June, the actresses participated in a round of “F—, Marry, Kill,” which is a game where someone is given the names of three people and must choose who they would prefer to sleep with, marry, and kill.

After several rounds, Brown was given the difficult task of choosing between fellow Australian stars Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, and Liam and Chris Hemsworth. (The brothers were a package deal per Maddison’s request, after she admitted, “I want both of the Hemsworths!”)

“I’m gonna kill Hugh Jackman,” she said with a grimace. “Gonna get that one right off the table. I’m gonna marry Margot Robbie because I’d like to f— her for life.”

“And then I will f— the Hemsworth brothers, but at the same time, both of them,” she continued. “I couldn’t marry them, I’m too insecure!”

“I’d be like, ‘You are too attractive, you are never allowed to leave the house!'” she jokingly added.

Almost four months to the day that the interview was shared, Brown was spotted holding hands with Liam, 29, in New York City.

The pair were seen enjoying a meal at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village on Thursday, before strolling the streets of the Big Apple.

Like Liam, Brown is an Australian transplant who stars on the CW reboot as Kirby Anders, the daughter of the main family’s chief steward who returns after being sent away and framed for arson as a child. Brown’s character made her debut in the second season and is set to feature in the third.

The actress’ other credits include The Kettering Incident in 2016, when she played the younger version of Elizabeth Debicki’s character in the Australian show and the 2015 film, Strangerland, in which she played Nicole Kidman‘s daughter.

This is the first time Liam has been linked to someone new since news of his split from Miley Cyrus broke this summer. He and Cyrus, 26, started dating after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie The Last Song. While they briefly broke up a few years later, they reunited and married last December in a surprise and intimate ceremony on their Tennessee property.

Liam spent time in Australia laying low after their breakup, mostly spending time with Chris, 36, and his family. The duo was often seen surfing and walking around Byron Bay, where Chris lives with wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids.

The actor has only addressed his breakup with Cyrus once: with an Instagram post after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had ended their marriage. He officially filed for divorce from the singer just days later.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam captioned a shot of a beach sunset.

Cyrus has since been linked to Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter and has recently been romancing Australian singer Cody Simpson.

She and Simpson, 22, have been sharing a slew of cuddly, romantic social media posts together lately.

On Wednesday, Cyrus revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had returned home from the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery and that Simpson was by her side as she recovered.