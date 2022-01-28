Maddie Ziegler Opens Up About Dating Boyfriend Eddie Benjamin: 'It's Honestly the Best'

"I feel very excited every day that I get to date him," Maddie Ziegler said

Maddie Ziegler is very happy in her relationship with her boyfriend Eddie Benjamin.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum called the pair's budding romance "the best."

"I feel very excited every day that I get to date him," Ziegler said. "We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun. It's honestly the best. I love it."

Something that has allowed Ziegler and Benjamin, 21, to get even closer is being able to relate to each other through their work.

"I always was like, 'Oh, I'll never date someone that's in the industry,' just because it's intense, but we inspire each other," said the dancer and actress, who is currently starring in The Fallout. "He definitely inspires me every day, and he says that about me, which I'm like, 'Hopefully.'"

"We feed off of each other so much. I think it's so cool that we push each other every day," she continued. "It's cool that we can give each other advice. He's just been so supportive."

Later this year, Benjamin will be opening up for Bieber, 27, on his upcoming world tour.

"I'm just his biggest fan," Ziegler told Entertainment Tonight of her beau. "I can't wait for people to hear his music because it's just absolutely insane."

Ziegler and Benjamin began dating in 2019 and went public with their romance in March 2020. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ziegler gushed about what an "amazing" musician Benjamin is.

"I will not sing in front of him. Don't even ask me. I never will," she then joked. "He's like, I could teach you. I know you're going to have to do a role one day where you're going to have to sing.' I'm like, 'Nope, I'll probably have to turn it down,' because that's how bad it is. ... He's there in case one day, maybe."

On the day Ziegler appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show, Benjamin was backstage to cheer her on.