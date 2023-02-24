Maddie Ziegler and Musician Boyfriend Eddie Benjamin Split

It's over for Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin.

A source close to the couple confirms to PEOPLE that the Dance Moms alum and the "Weatherman" singer have amicably split after more than three years together.

Ziegler, 20, and Benjamin, 21, began their relationship in 2019, though they didn't go public with their romance until March 2020.

Last year, Ziegler opened up about the relationship to Entertainment Tonight, and raved about her connection with Benjamin. "I feel very excited every day that I get to date him," Ziegler said. "We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun. It's honestly the best. I love it."

She added that the friends to lovers connection was the "best cast scenario" in her life.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Ziegler also admitted she didn't expect to date another celebrity. "I always was like, 'Oh, I'll never date someone that's in the industry,' just because it's intense, but we inspire each other," she added. "He definitely inspires me every day, and he says that about me, which I'm like, 'Hopefully.'"

She continued, "He's just been so supportive. I'm just his biggest fan. I can't wait for people to hear his music because it's just absolutely insane."

Ziegler last shared a photo with Benjamin on Instagram Jan. 24.

As the chapter closes on the couple's romantic relationship, each has career achievements to look forward to. Ziegler will be in attendance at SXSW Film Festival in March to promote the film BLOODY HELL.

Benjamin already released a single this year — "All for Nothing" — on Feb. 10. The breakup song features lyrics like "I don't need to hear your point of view. Already made the choice to lose me, all for nothing."