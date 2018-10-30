Dance Moms Star (and Sia's Muse) Maddie Ziegler Is Dating Stevie Wonder's Son Kailand Morris

Maddie Ziegler has a new man in her life — and he’s dancing away with her heart!

The 16-year-old Dance Moms alum is dating Stevie Wonder‘s 17-year-old son Kailand Morris, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Zieger’s rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to The Blast, which first reported the news, the pair met on the set of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Both Ziegler and Morris’ younger siblings — Mackenzie Ziegler and Mandla Morris — were competing on the show.

Earlier this month, Ziegler and Morris enjoyed a day at Disneyland together with two other friends, posting a group shot from their time at the Anaheim theme park.

“Love these people too much!!” Ziegler captioned a sunset snap of the group taken at California Adventure.

In the photo, Ziegler stood close beside Morris, who had his arm wrapped around the dancer’s waist. Morris also posted a similar photo to Instagram.

It’s been an exciting month for the reality star, who celebrated her sweet 16 on Sept. 30.

To ride into her new year of life, Ziegler revealed on Instagram that she got a brand new Audi car.

“Sweet sixteen ❤ can’t believe this car is actually mine !!” she captioned the post, which featured herself standing in front of the new set of wheels, decorated with a bow.

Maddie Zigler and Kailand Morris Maddie Ziegler/Instagram

To celebrate the occasion, she wore a tight black dress with a red stripe.

She also posted a few more shots, one of herself being tackled by Sia (whose music videos she frequently stars in) and another with Morris.