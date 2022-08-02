Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Share a Kiss While Making Their Red Carpet Debut

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Eddie Benjamin and Maddie Ziegler attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

Maddie Ziegler and boyfriend Eddie Benjamin are showing off their love.

On Monday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Hollywood premiere of Bullet Train. The twosome even shared a sweet smooch at the star-studded event.

Ziegler, 19, wore a cutout black gown, completing the look with bustier details. Benjamin, 21, sported black dress pants and an untucked navy blue, silk dress shirt with matching navy loafers.

While this is the first time the Dance Moms alum has stepped out publicly with her famed music producer beau, she's been vocal about the positive aspects of their relationship. In January, Ziegler spoke about how grateful she feels to spend time with Benjamin, who has written for artists like Shawn Mendes and Meghan Trainor.

"I feel very excited every day that I get to date him," Ziegler told Entertainment Tonight.

"We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun," she added. "It's honestly the best. I love it."

In pursuing a relationship with Benjamin, Ziegler broke one of her rules about dating — particularly when it comes to Hollywood relationships.

"I always was like, 'Oh, I'll never date someone that's in the industry,' just because it's intense, but we inspire each other," she continued. "He definitely inspires me every day, and he says that about me, which I'm like, 'Hopefully.'"

Ziegler also told PEOPLE Benjamin even aided in creating her Fabletics collaboration. "I love his advice," she said. "I really trust his advice more than a lot of people just because he's always honest. But he's always so supportive and pushes me to just do whatever makes me happy and we do the same for each other."

"I think it's really cool to have such a good support system from him," she added.

As for Benjamin, he previously told Harper's Bazaar Singapore what made him fall for the dancer: "I was just so drawn to Maddie as a person."