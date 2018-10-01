Maddie Ziegler Celebrates Her Sweet 16 with Sia — and Gets a Cool New Ride

Maddie Ziegler is cruising into her 16th year in style!

The Dance Moms alum shared a picture on Instagram early Monday, the day after her 16th birthday, of herself with a brand new Audi car. She captioned it, “sweet sixteen ❤ can’t believe this car is actually mine !!”

She also posted a few more shots, one of herself being tackled by Sia and another with Stevie Wonder‘s son Kailand Morris. To celebrate the occasion, she wore a tight black dress with a red stripe.

Sia, 42 — who skyrocketed Ziegler’s career by making her the star of the music video for “Chandelier” — also shared some moments from the dancer’s big day on Instagram. She included another photo of herself hugging Ziegler and brief clips of them doing some epic dance moves across the hood of the car.

In December last year, Sia spoke out about her relationship with Ziegler, which some people have criticized because the singer often features the teen’s face in her work when she doesn’t want to show her own.

“I do check in with Maddie weekly about whether she wants this, and assure her if she ever wants it to stop it stops,” the pop star said on Twitter. “Maddie was already famous when I discovered her, but I have certainly expanded her exposure and feel responsible for that. I feel very protective of her and my goal is to empower her in whatever choices she makes. Some would argue a teenager can’t or shouldn’t be charged with making sound choices for themselves and so I do try to choose the best for her always.”