Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler Support Young Dancers Battling Cancer in Touching PSA

Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler are putting their talents to good use.

In a new Dancers Against Cancer PSA, the sisters spend quality time with young dancers — Brooke Kotrla, Maggie Kudirka, Ariella Stein, Joelle Truong, Dylan Balka and the dance team from MusEffect — who are currently battling cancer or in remission.

The emotional music video features the teens performing to “Good Old Days” by Macklemore feat. Kesha. Other dancers in the video include Emma Hellenkamp, Merrick Hanna, Alex Shulman, Aidan Prince, Sheaden Gabriel and Sophie Santella.

Founded in 2012, the “I’m a Dancer Against Cancer” campaign aims to provide financial assistance to dance educators, dancers and family members who have been impacted by cancer.

More than $1 million has been raised thus far for young dancers, and Debbie Allen is set to be honored at the 2018 Industry Dance Awards on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress and choreographer founded non-profit Debbie Allen Dance Academy in 2001 to fill a void for youth who hope to learn dance and performance technique.

The annual show — choreographed this year by Liz Imperio — celebrates the dance community and those fighting against cancer.