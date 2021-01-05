The announcement came a day before Maddie Hasson's 26th birthday

Impulse Star Maddie Hasson Opens Up About Being Bisexual: 'I'm Bi and Proud'

Maddie Hasson is opening up about being bisexual.

The Impulse star, 26, made the announcement in an Instagram Story post on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When a fan suggested that she post a "Photo of with gay/bi vibe," Hasson replied with a selfie alongside the caption: 'Hi, I'm bi and proud!"

She posted the same photo on her Instagram account last week, writing, "hello!"

Image zoom Maddie Hasson | Credit: Maddie Hasson/instagram

The actress' post came a day before her 26th birthday. On Monday, Hasson, who married composer Julian Brink in 2015, gave followers a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, which included a low-key breakfast with eggs, coffee and a Bloody Mary followed by what appeared to be an outdoor picnic.

"I am king 2day," she captioned a shot of herself trying on a pair of Grenson boots.

Hasson also reposted messages from friends wishing her a happy birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy birthday to this star baby angel @maddiehassonofficial," actress Genesis Rodriguez wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I love you you gigantic weirdo."

Meanwhile, her Impulse costar Sarah Desjardins captioned a video of Hasson dancing, "@maddiehassonofficial I lover you forever."

"Hppy birthday to the beautiful queen that shines so bright my lil angel @maddiehassonofficial," makeup artist Summer O'Grady shared. "Love you so much."

Hasson has also appeared in TV series such as Twisted, The Finder and Mr. Mercedes.

In 2019, she opened up to Collider about the importance of choosing roles that are different with each project, explaining that "a fear of mine is ever finding myself pigeonholed."