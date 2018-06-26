Madame Tussaud's Unveils Khloé Kardashian Wax Figure, and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

Koko, is that you?

Madame Tussaud’s Last Vegas unveiled a wax figure of Khloé Kardashian on Tuesday ahead of the reality star’s 34th birthday, and replica totally does her justice.

Madame Tussauds

Big booty? Check. Good American jeans? Check. Long, blonde hair and sexy pout? Check and check! The wax figure’s outfit was picked out by the real Kardashian, too, from her lacy bodysuit to her Christian Louboutin pumps.

Denise Truscello

The statue stands in front of a flower wall reminiscent of the decoration at her baby shower for daughter True Thompson, 2 months.

Kourtney (left) and Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, the mama of one sparked engagement buzz when she stepped out at a birthday party with boyfriend Tristan Thompson wearing a huge diamond ring.

Kardashian was quick to clap back at reports that she and Tristan were not getting along, writing on Twitter that as a new mom she’s “tired AF” and “being out past 10 pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.” She also said she’d “rather stay home” with her daughter.

Sources have also told PEOPLE that the couple will spend the summer in L.A. with their newborn daughter — who was born just two days after allegations surfaced that Thompson cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy — and will return to Cleveland when Thompson’s basketball season starts up again.

As for Kardashian’s protective family members, an insider told PEOPLE they “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”