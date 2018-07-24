Some real-life politicians are joining Madam Secretary‘s Oval Office.

When season 5 premieres in October, the political drama with welcome three former secretaries of state as guest stars to its premiere: Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell.

The show announced the big news in a tweet on Tuesday alongside a photo of the three politicians posing with actress Téa Leoni.

“We’ve got some BIG guest stars in store for Season 5! Former Secretaries of State @HillaryClinton, @Madeleine, and Colin Powell will be appearing on the season premiere of #MadamSecretary on Sunday, October 7!” the series tweeted.

Powell, 81, served as Secretary of State from 2001-05 and Clinton, 70, served from 2009-13.

Albright, 81, who served as Secretary of State from 1997-01, also shared the same image in a tweet and wrote, “It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni. It is always nice to consult with my successors. The episode will air on #CBS on October 7.”

Madam Secretary, which premiered in 2014, follows “Elizabeth McCord (Leoni), the shrewd, determined Secretary of State who drives international diplomacy, battles office politics and circumvents protocol as she negotiates global and domestic issues, both at the White House and at home,” according to CBS.

Madam Secretary returns Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.